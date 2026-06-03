Freight train fatalities mount as 5 killed in four incidents across US

Five people were killed and two others were injured in four separate freight train collisions across the U.S. over the past week, including fatal incidents in the San Antonio area and southeast Michigan.

The accidents, which occurred between Thursday and Tuesday, involved both vehicles and pedestrians being struck by freight trains in Texas, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The most recent incident occurred Tuesday evening in southwest Bexar County, Texas, near San Antonio, when a vehicle was struck by a train on Macdona-Lacoste Road near Wisdom Road.

Authorities said three people in the vehicle suffered critical injuries. One of the victims later died, while the two others are expected to recover, according to KSAT News. Investigators have not released details on what led to the collision.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a man was killed after being struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train in a rural area southeast of Ypsilanti, Michigan, reported The Ann Arbor News. Officials said the victim was on foot when he was hit around 4:41 a.m. on tracks between McKean and Bunton roads in Augusta Township. The collision did not occur at a public crossing, according to local fire officials. Two other fatal train-pedestrian accidents were reported on Thursday. In Reidsville, North Carolina, two people were killed after a Norfolk Southern freight train struck them while they were sitting on railroad tracks, according to police. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to ABC45. Later that night in Erie, Pennsylvania, a 16-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a freight train near the intersection of Grahamville and South Lake streets, reported Erie News Now. Emergency responders were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m., and the victim was pronounced dead early the following morning.