Freightos stock plummets after founder resigns

Shares of Freightos Limited (CRGO) fell roughly 30% shortly after the digital freight platform announced its founder Zvi Schreiber would step down from its board of directors, effective Thursday.

Stock prices for Freightos fell from around $2.30 per share to around $1.50 coinciding with Schreiber’s resignation announcement and the company’s Form 6-K earnings report published on Monday.

The company stated in a news release that its board “remains fully constituted in accordance with applicable governance requirements,” while searching for a new CEO. The board also thanked Schreiber for his leadership.

Schreiber’s departure comes as the company continues to post significant losses. According to the SEC filing, Freightos reported an IFRS loss of $17.5 million for the full year of 2025.