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FreightTech Awards nominations open Monday

Inaugural F3 Awards Dinner will celebrate FreightTech 100 honorees

Caleb Revill
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This year –for the first time– the FreightTech awards will be celebrated and recognized at the Future of Freight Festival (F3) Awards Dinner on Oct. 26, 2026. (Photo: FreightWaves)

Nominations for the eighth annual 2027 FreightTech Awards will officially open this coming Monday, June 29, 2026.

Widely regarded as the premier recognition program honoring the most disruptive technology companies and forward-thinking transportation providers in North American freight, the awards celebrate those who are driving the transportation economy forward.

This year –for the first time– the awards will be celebrated and recognized at the F3: Future of Freight Festival Awards Dinner on Oct. 26, 2026. The full FreightTech 100 will be celebrated at the F3 Awards Dinner, and the top FreightTech 25 will be announced live on stage during the event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Entry details and deadlines

Nominations can be made here starting on Monday. Companies are permitted to nominate themselves or others.

  • Nomination Window: June 29 – Aug. 31, 2026 
  • Nomination Fee: $595
  • Promo: Applicants can use the promo code EARLYBIRD100 before Aug. 1, 2026, to receive $100 off the entry fees.

The nomination process

Nominations are open to cutting-edge startups, service providers and established industry players pushing the boundaries of transport technology. 

The evaluation process is built to elevate true, needle-moving innovation:

  • Vetting: FreightWaves’ internal research team, market analysts and journalists vet the nominations to select the curated FreightTech 100 list, which will be announced on Sept. 1.
  • External Judging: The top 100 list is sent to an independent, external panel of roughly 80 judges consisting of industry CEOs, academics, investors and logistics executives.
  • Auditing: Judges rank their choices using a points-tally system supervised and audited independently by accounting firm Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough (HHM) .

The final FreightTech 25 will be revealed on Oct. 26, at the F3 Awards Dinner.

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories. Every person has a story to tell, and Caleb wants to help share them! He can be contacted by email anytime at Caleb.Revill@firecrown.com.