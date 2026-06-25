FreightTech Awards nominations open Monday

Nominations for the eighth annual 2027 FreightTech Awards will officially open this coming Monday, June 29, 2026.

Widely regarded as the premier recognition program honoring the most disruptive technology companies and forward-thinking transportation providers in North American freight, the awards celebrate those who are driving the transportation economy forward.

This year –for the first time– the awards will be celebrated and recognized at the F3: Future of Freight Festival Awards Dinner on Oct. 26, 2026. The full FreightTech 100 will be celebrated at the F3 Awards Dinner, and the top FreightTech 25 will be announced live on stage during the event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Entry details and deadlines

Nominations can be made here starting on Monday. Companies are permitted to nominate themselves or others.

Nomination Window: June 29 – Aug. 31, 2026

Nomination Fee: $595

Promo: Applicants can use the promo code EARLYBIRD100 before Aug. 1, 2026, to receive $100 off the entry fees. The nomination process Nominations are open to cutting-edge startups, service providers and established industry players pushing the boundaries of transport technology. The evaluation process is built to elevate true, needle-moving innovation: Vetting: FreightWaves’ internal research team, market analysts and journalists vet the nominations to select the curated FreightTech 100 list, which will be announced on Sept. 1.

External Judging: The top 100 list is sent to an independent, external panel of roughly 80 judges consisting of industry CEOs, academics, investors and logistics executives.

Auditing: Judges rank their choices using a points-tally system supervised and audited independently by accounting firm Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough (HHM) . The final FreightTech 25 will be revealed on Oct. 26, at the F3 Awards Dinner.