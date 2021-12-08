FreightWaves introduces EV directory

If you’re at all familiar with the electric vehicle industry, you know just how quickly it can change. If you’re not familiar, coming to understand its dynamics now might feel like an impossible task.

We believe the FreightWaves EV directory has something to offer both types of people.

The page sprung out of two interests. First, we wanted to develop a landing page that could change continually with the day-to-day swings of the EV market. Second, we wanted to try our hand at a new general method of conveying large amounts of data.

What you get with the EV directory is, simply put, a globe and a table. The globe shows where each company is located across the world. The table displays the same companies in a searchable, alphabetical order.

Both are updated more than a dozen times every day. So as volatility hits the publicly traded companies’ market caps, the page will reflect those changes in near real time. It will also receive other active updates, so as companies change CEOs, swap headquarter locations or move into public markets, the directory will show the new landscape not long after.

In that sense, we consider it a living document. Please reach out if you see something that needs changing or believe a company should be added.

And stay tuned for our upcoming publications, including a sister directory focused on autonomous vehicle companies.

Beyond that, in early 2022 we’ll publish our inaugural Top 500 Largest For-Hire Carriers in the U.S. We believe it will be the most extensive list the trucking industry has ever seen.

Shortly afterward, we’ll publish our 2022 Driver Pay Guide, a first-of-its-kind record of how carriers are currently paying drivers based on experience level. From our perspective, it will have incredible value for drivers and carriers alike.

Carriers interested in appearing in the driver pay guide should complete this survey by the end of the week. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday.