From factories to fulfillment centers, more layoffs hit U.S. supply chains

Layoffs across the manufacturing, logistics and transportation sectors continue to mount heading into 2026, affecting more than 4,200 workers nationwide over the last several weeks.

The job losses span food manufacturing, automotive and EV supply chains, trailer production, ports, warehousing and automated fulfillment networks — underscoring continued strain across industrial employment even as some freight indicators stabilize.

The largest mass layoffs included all 1,600 employees at a new Ford Motor Co. electric vehicle battery plant in Glendale, Kentucky. Ford plans to convert it to manufacture batteries for data centers and other utilities, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

South and Southwest: Manufacturing closures, logistics consolidation

Texas

Texas has seen more than 500 manufacturing- and logistics-related job losses in recent weeks, driven by a mix of distribution center closures, electronics manufacturing shutdowns and port-linked logistics cuts.