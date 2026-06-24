From trucks to trade compliance, logistics firms make strategic buys 

Three logistics companies announced acquisitions this week aimed at expanding trucking capacity, cross-border services and customs expertise.

The deals involve Wisconsin-based AmeriLux Transportation & Logistics, Montreal-based ANDY Corp., and Portland, Oregon-based Imperative Logistics Group, each targeting different segments of the supply chain ecosystem.

The transactions underscore how logistics companies are using acquisitions to add specialized capabilities and broaden customer offerings rather than relying solely on organic growth.

AmeriLux Transportation & Logistics announced it has acquired Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Dedicated Systems Inc., a family-owned carrier specializing in nationwide transportation and over-dimensional freight hauling.

Founded in 1991, Dedicated Systems offers flatbed transportation and oversized freight movements.

According to FMCSA records, Dedicated Systems operates 68 power units and employs 70 drivers. The carrier reported more than 6 million miles traveled in 2025.

AmeriLux Vice President Marc Leisgang said the transaction positions the company for its next stage of growth and includes plans to relocate transportation offices to Dedicated Systems’ former headquarters in Green Bay.

AmeriLux also announced a strategic partnership with Airoldi Brothers, Wisconsin’s largest independent truck leasing company. Under the agreement, Airoldi Brothers will relocate maintenance operations to the former Dedicated Repair facility, creating additional fleet support capabilities.

De Pere, Wisconsin-based AmeriLux International started AmeriLux Transportation in 2012, a trucking company with its own drivers and equipment. Today, the AmeriLux family of companies are a full-service freight and third-party logistics provider.

ANDY expands transportation network

In Canada, ANDY Corp. announced the acquisition of the majority of the assets of Transport Express Frontières, a Quebec-based carrier serving customers across North America.

As part of the transaction, drivers supporting Transport Express Frontières’ operations will join ANDY, allowing customers to maintain continuity while gaining access to the company’s broader transportation network and technology platform.

The acquisition aligns with ANDY’s strategy of expanding transportation, warehousing and integrated supply chain services through targeted investments. Company officials said the addition enhances dependable capacity and dedicated transportation offerings for customers.

FMCSA records show Frontiers Express Ltd., operating as Express Frontiere Ltee, maintains eight power units and two drivers focused on cross-border freight transportation between Canada and the U.S.

ANDY President and CEO Andreea Crisan said the acquisition supports the company’s focus on sustainable growth and long-term customer partnerships.

Montreal-based ANDY Corp. is a privately held supply chain company with operations in transportation, logistics, warehousing and fleet management.

Imperative Logistics strengthens customs brokerage business

Imperative Logistics Group took a different approach to expansion, acquiring the operations of customs brokerage and international trade services firm Jose D. Gonzalez, CHB.

The acquisition significantly expands Imperative’s customs brokerage, trade compliance and cross-border logistics capabilities at a time when importers and exporters face increasing regulatory complexity and shifting trade policies.

Founded in 1994, Laredo, Texas-based Jose D. Gonzalez, CHB has spent more than three decades helping customers navigate customs clearance, import-export regulations and international trade compliance requirements.

A key component of the deal is the addition of Jose D. ”JD” Gonzalez, who currently serves as chairman of the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America. Gonzalez will join Imperative Logistics as vice president of national accounts and help drive growth across the company’s international and cross-border services.

Imperative CEO Dante Fornari said the acquisition enhances the company’s ability to help customers manage increasingly complex global trade environments through expanded customs expertise and regulatory support.

Portland, Oregon-based Imperative Logistics Group specializes in global forwarding, U.S.-Mexico cross-border solutions, mission critical domestic, expedite services, and fine arts.

Key acquisition highlights