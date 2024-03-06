FTR, ACT report solid but not stellar new Class 8 truck build numbers

The weak trucking market is still not heavily impacting new truck orders, which remained reasonably strong in February, according to the two firms that most closely track the level of activity.

In releasing its report on preliminary orders for Class 8 vehicles, FTR Transportation Intelligence put the seasonally adjusted number for February at 25,700 units. That is down 9% from January but up 11% from February 2023. FTR said the number was “above seasonal expectations.”

The running 12-month total for new Class 8 orders is 263,700 units, averaging out to 21,975 per month.

At ACT Research, seasonal adjustment brought a not seasonally adjusted figure of 27,700 units down to 25,600 units. The not seasonally adjusted number was up 5% from January.



