Fuel Transport builds for the next cycle with expanded warehousing footprint

Fuel Transport is taking a long-term view on growth, expanding owned warehouse infrastructure at a time when many logistics providers remain cautious.

For Robert Piccioni, CEO of Montreal-based Fuel Transport, the strategy reflects years of disciplined investment and close collaboration with customers, not a reaction to short-term market swings. While Fuel operates primarily as a freight broker and 3PL, Piccioni said the company’s willingness to invest in physical assets has become a key differentiator.

“Our success has come from working with customers to find the right solutions,” Piccioni said. “Because we’ve stayed fiscally disciplined, we’ve been able to self-finance these investments and grow alongside them.”

That philosophy is now playing out most visibly through a major rebuild of Fuel’s Cordner facility in Montréal. The expansion, currently underway and scheduled for completion in 2026, will add 126,000 square feet of warehousing capacity in Quebec, delivering modern, high-performance space designed to support higher volumes, improved throughput, and flexible operating models.