Going blue for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

FreightWavesTV hosts Kaylee Nix and Michael Vincent are putting out a fundraising challenge to help support the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. If they can reach their fundraising goal of $5,000, Nix will be sporting some bright blue hair on the morning show FreightWaves NOW.

St. Christopher supports drivers and their families through unfortunate events that take drivers off the road, like accidents or illnesses. The fund helps pay drivers’ truck payments and mortgages and helps provide money for groceries and more.

FreightWaves is partnering with the fund from now until the Future of Freight Festival to raise as much money as possible and help support drivers.

Donate directly to the fund here. Visit truckersfund.org to learn more about the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and all the initiatives it supports, including driver health and wellness.

