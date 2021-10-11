  • ITVI.USA
NewsTop Stories

Going blue for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, October 11, 2021
1 minute read
Support St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund with a donation.

FreightWavesTV hosts Kaylee Nix and Michael Vincent are putting out a fundraising challenge to help support the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. If they can reach their fundraising goal of $5,000, Nix will be sporting some bright blue hair on the morning show FreightWaves NOW.

St. Christopher supports drivers and their families through unfortunate events that take drivers off the road, like accidents or illnesses. The fund helps pay drivers’ truck payments and mortgages and helps provide money for groceries and more. 

FreightWaves is partnering with the fund from now until the Future of Freight Festival to raise as much money as possible and help support drivers.

Donate directly to the fund here. Visit truckersfund.org to learn more about the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and all the initiatives it supports, including driver health and wellness. 

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

