Gord Magill wrote the book trucking needed

First, Gord Magill is a friend and a fellow driver with decades of tenure behind the wheel. I bought this the day it came out. I actually bought a second, so Gord could sign the second while at the Mid-America Trucking Show. That means you should apply whatever weight you think appropriate to the fact that I’m about to tell you it is one of the best books written about the trucking industry in a very long time, and that every carrier owner, fleet manager, compliance professional, broker, shipper, policy maker, and working driver in this country should read it. I am telling you that because I believe it, not because Gord asked me to say it. Gord didn’t pay Freightwaves or me for this article/review. This is just professionals telling you that this is real trucking professionals highlighting the real issues of our industry and why the State of our highways is an outrage.

“End of the Road: Inside the War on Truckers” is written by Magill, a third-generation trucker who has driven the ice roads of northern Canada, the deserts of the Australian Outback, and the highways of the continental United States. The third-generation part is important to me, as someone raised by blue-collar farmers and workers born in the 1930s and 1910s. If you meet his father, you immediately know you’re dealing with real, very genuine, passionate people. These are the types of people I try to keep in my very small circle for very good reasons. Gord is Canadian by birth, an American citizen now living in upstate New York, and he has been in a truck cab in some form or another for more than 30 years. That biography is the book’s entire argument for its own credibility. This is not a consulting firm’s white paper. It is not a policy analysis from someone who has spent their career in a Washington office building, wondering why carriers struggle to find drivers. This is a man who knows what it costs to get a CDL, what it costs to lease a truck, what it feels like to be surveilled for 11 hours at a stretch, and what it means to watch your profession get systematically dismantled by people who have never sat in a truck seat.

The book opens with the Freedom Convoy, the trucker-led 2022 protest in Canada that drew global attention and, in Magill’s telling, drew the most aggressive government response to peaceful political dissent in Canadian history. He participated in it. Why were truckers the ones who led it? His answer sets the thesis of everything that follows. Truckers did not emerge from nowhere in 2022. They emerged from decades of accumulated grievance, from a profession that had been methodically squeezed, surveilled, undermined, and lied to, until the Canadian government’s vaccine mandate was simply the last straw that broke what had already been badly bent.

From there, Magill takes you back to the Motor Carrier Act of 1980, which deregulated trucking rates and removed many of the controls that had kept the industry structured, predictable, and capable of sustaining a middle-class livelihood. He is fair about it. He acknowledges that the pre-1980 system had cartel-like qualities that were not entirely healthy. He traces what deregulation actually produced over the decades that followed: a relentless race to the bottom on rates, wages, and standards, driven by corporate interests that understood that flooding the driver supply was the most reliable way to keep labor costs suppressed. In inflation-adjusted terms, driver wages today are roughly half what they were 40 years ago. That is the intended result of a sustained policy campaign, and Magill names the players, the mechanisms, and the money behind it with the kind of specificity that makes the book genuinely uncomfortable reading.

The big lie at the center of all of it, the one Magill returns to throughout the book and dismantles thoroughly, is the driver shortage. I have been saying versions of this for years in this column and to anyone in the industry who will listen. There is no driver shortage. There has never been a driver shortage. There is a shortage of people willing to drive a truck, with wages artificially suppressed by a combination of corporate lobbying, government-funded CDL school proliferation, and the systematic importation of foreign labor explicitly intended to keep the supply of bodies behind the wheel high enough to hold rates low. Gord describes the American Trucking Associations, with characteristic bluntness as a corporate group that masquerades as a truckers’ organization while consistently working against the interests of actual truckers, as the loudest voice pushing the shortage narrative for decades. OOIDA has been saying the same thing Magill says. Lewie Pugh, OOIDA’s executive vice president, endorsed the book specifically because Magill’s argument aligns with what drivers and owner-operators have known from the inside for years. The sections on CDL mill fraud and the systematic debasement of training standards read like a companion piece to my own investigative reporting in this publication. Magill traces how a credential that was once tied to something resembling an apprenticeship, where carriers invested in training new drivers and expected something real in return, became a transactional commodity that can be obtained through schools whose primary business model is collecting government-funded enrollment payments for bodies that are barely qualified to back a trailer into a dock. I have documented specific networks of fraudulent ELDT providers and medical examiners in this column. Magill explains exactly why those networks exist and who benefits from them. The surveillance chapter documents in detail how the combination of ELDs, forward- and cab-facing cameras, GPS tracking, and fleet management software has transformed the truck cab from one of the last genuinely independent workspaces in American labor into what he accurately describes as a virtual prison. The technology is sold as a safety tool. In many cases, it functions as a cost-extraction and liability-deflection tool for carriers and their insurers, while simultaneously destroying the autonomy that attracted many drivers to the profession in the first place. The data on driver retention and industry attrition support him. The average driver age is pushing 55. Young people are not choosing this career in the numbers the industry needs, and Magill makes a compelling case that the surveillance culture is a significant factor. I will say this for surveillance, we have a very different driver persona today than we had even ten years ago and an entirely different driver persona than we had 20 or more years ago. That change in driver persona is one reason I have encouraged in-cab technology. The drivers we now have on the road, enabled by reduced barriers to entry, absolutely need to be monitored. If we’re going to continue to place unqualified drivers in the cab, some level of surveillance will be necessary until we restore professionalism and barriers to entry. That’s me talking, not Gord. The immigration material is the part of the book that will generate the most debate, and I think Magill handles it more carefully than the people who will critique him for it will give him credit for. He argues that the immigration pipeline into commercial driving was deliberately engineered to undercut wages and depress standards, and that the people who engineered it knew exactly what they were doing and did not care about the safety consequences. The crash data, the CDL issuance fraud, the enforcement gaps, all of it connects to the economic argument, not the nativist one. The immigration chapter reads as naturally continuous with everything the Trump administration has been doing with FMCSA’s CDL audit campaign over the past year, not because Magill predicted the politics but because the underlying conditions he describes were producing inevitable enforcement pressure that anyone paying attention could see coming. Matthew Crawford, who wrote “Why We Drive,” called this book one of the most illuminating he has read and potentially the most enraging. I think that is right. What makes it enraging is not Magill’s tone, which is measured and often darkly funny, as people who have spent 30 years watching a slow-motion institutional failure tend to be. What makes it enraging is the clarity with which he demonstrates that none of this was accidental. The wage compression, the standard debasement, the surveillance apparatus, the CDL fraud ecosystem, the fake shortage narrative, all of it traces back to identifiable decisions made by identifiable people and institutions pursuing identifiable financial interests. The truckers who got run over in the process were not collateral damage. They were the point. If you have driven a truck, managed drivers, set rates, booked freight, underwritten motor carrier liability, or written a regulation that touches this industry, this book is about you and about the system you are operating in. Gord Magill wrote it for the drivers first. The people who most need to read it may be the ones who have spent their careers on the other side of the dock door. You can find “End of the Road: Inside the War on Truckers” by Gord Magill on Amazon and wherever books are sold. It is a bestseller in transportation. Given everything happening in this industry right now, that is not a surprise, but it is long overdue.