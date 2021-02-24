GSCW: CPG is life in the fast lane — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

COVID-19 drastically changed the way supply chains function, and the consumer pipeline was one of the most obvious sectors to see a big shift. On this episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude discuss how the pandemic impacted the way companies fulfil shifting desires of consumers.

Consumer packaged goods flew off the shelves at the start of the pandemic. That was obvious with empty shelves and the toilet paper crisis of spring 2020. Retailers had to shift to accommodate new buying habits and to account for supply chain disruptions from pandemic challenges.

Greg Forbis, senior vice president of strategy and business development at RJW Logistics, joined the show with insights on the retail CPG supply chain. Forbis worked for Walmart for over a decade in transportation and said his time with the massive retailer taught him how goods go from manufacture to shelf to consumer.

Forbis said retailer needs depend on company size, product variety and freight diversification; that means transportation modes and warehousing are not even close to a one-size-fits-all solution.

Mark Peterson, senior vice president of business development at Trinity Logistics, followed up Forbis with his thoughts on the intricacies of cold chain and its relationship with CPG. Peterson said the past year has highlighted the importance of a solid network and understanding of “safety, compliance and sanitation” to successfully move cold goods.

Peterson echoed Forbis, saying no solution is perfect for all retailers but speed and agility plus customer understanding are essential to creating a good supply chain for any sector, not just CPG.

