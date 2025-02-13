GXO Logistics reports big Q4 gains from e-commerce customers

Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc.’s fourth-quarter revenue increased 25% year over year to $3.25 billion, thanks to strong sales and a major new customer contract, company officials said.

The company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results after the market closed on Wednesday.

GXO’s adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter increased 43% year over year to $1.

“We had a stellar sales year, closed over $1 billion of new business wins for the second year in a row, grew our relationships with our customers and won a landmark $2.5 billion deal in the health sector,” CEO Malcolm Wilson said during a call with analysts Thursday before the market opened. “Existing customers are very busy, got lots of new projects. We’ve seen a resurgence of e-fulfillment projects, e-commerce activities coming back in every region that we’re working in.”



