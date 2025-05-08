GXO Logistics sees growth opportunities in e-commerce, health care

Officials for GXO Logistics Inc. touted their versatility in dealing with complex supply chains during the company’s first-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

GXO reported first-quarter revenue of $3 billion, a 21% year-over-year increase compared to the same quarter in 2024. Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter was 29 cents, a 36% year-over-year decrease.

“The complexity related to potential tariffs has created a new array of challenges for our customers, including rising costs, a need to rapidly react to changing prices and fluctuating inventory levels,” CEO Malcolm Wilson said during the earnings call before the market opened. “Our customers are managing through this while, most importantly of all, continuing to serve their end customers seamlessly.”

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 1,000 facilities totaling 200 million square feet in 27 countries, with a workforce of more than 150,000 people.



