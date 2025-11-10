H.R. 5688 Explained — What It Means for Drivers, Fleets, and the Future of CDLs

The political shorthand you see on social platforms—maybe misleading if you don’t take the time to sit-down and unpack it. What this bill really does is change how non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) are issued in the U.S. It’s not about nationality; it’s about eligibility, record-keeping and compliance. Whether you’re an owner-operator running your own authority, a small fleet, or a driver grinding mile after mile, you need to know how this might affect your business, your driver pool and your compliance risk.

Here’s the breakdown: what the bill does, why some groups like Owner‑Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) support it, why others oppose it, and what steps you should take.

What the Bill Does

H.R. 5688 was introduced by David Rouzer (R-N.C.) on October 8, 2025. Its full title: “Non-Domiciled CDL Integrity Act.” It aims to amend Title 49 of the U.S. Code to tighten requirements for issuing and renewing CDLs to individuals who are not domiciled in the issuing state or who are foreign nationals without certain documentation.

Key provisions include: