Hang Out at the Tennessee Aquarium with Freight’s Biggest Leaders

Nestled in the heart of Chattanooga, the Tennessee Aquarium is a beloved local landmark and a unique journey through the waters of the world. If you’ve never been to Chattanooga, one of the first things you’ll undoubtedly notice in town is the striking glass architecture of the aquarium on the riverside skyline.

The Tennessee Aquarium is known for its immersive River and Ocean Journey exhibits, both of which offer a tour through the aquatic habitats of the world. The River Journey takes you from the Appalachian Cove Forest to the Mississippi Delta, and the Ocean Journey features world-class saltwater tanks filled with everything from sharks to rays to penguins.

Behind the scenes of the public-facing displays, the Tennessee Aquarium is deeply committed to conservation efforts in Tennessee and around the world. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute plays a massive role in conducting scientific research and spearheading initiatives to restore regional ecosystems, and they’ve had major successes in restoring habitats for species like the Southern Appalachian Brook Trout and the Lake Sturgeon.

As part of this year’s F3: Future of Freight Festival, the Tennessee Aquarium will be the venue for the annual favorite F3 Happy Hour & Reception, sponsored by Amazon. On October 21 from 6 PM to 9 PM, industry professionals are invited to mingle with leaders and freight industry innovators over drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and stunning views of marine life. This event provides the perfect backdrop for building new relationships, and you won’t find another space like it.