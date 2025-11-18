Harbinger lands $160M Series C, inks initial FedEx deal for 53 electric trucks

Medium-duty EV truck and hybrid vehicle maker Harbinger recently announced it has raised a $160 million Series C funding round. With this Series C, Harbinger has raised $358 million to date. In addition to the investment, FedEx placed an initial order for 53 Harbinger EVs.

By the end of the calendar year, Harbinger expects to deliver the chassis, which will be ready for upfit. The vehicles will be a mix of Class 5 and Class 6 models. These trucks are larger-capacity pickup and delivery vehicles, part of a larger network transformation effort by FedEx.

Harbinger notes its proprietary electric platform features acquisition costs competitive with traditional combustion engines. It offers modular battery configurations ranging from 140 to over 200 miles, and driver-centric design improvements. The vehicles include advanced safety features uncommon in medium-duty trucks, such as backup cameras with dynamic trajectory and acoustic vehicle alerting systems.

“Any vehicle that holds up to our rigorous on-road testing and offers state-of-the-art safety features with lower total cost of ownership is win-win for drivers and for our business,” said Paul Melander, senior vice president of safety and transportation, FedEx, in the release. “As we work toward a goal to electrify the entire FedEx pickup and delivery fleet by 2040, this trifecta of performance, price, and operational resilience is what we need to be able to continue to scale,” added Melander.