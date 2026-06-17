Hazardous materials drivers can’t speak English

When a trailer full of fireworks burned on Interstate 75 near Chattanooga on June 6, the Tennessee Highway Patrol found that the driver had no hazardous materials endorsement, no placards, no shipping papers, and no emergency response information. The cargo was regulated explosives. The paperwork that would have told a firefighter what was in the trailer did not exist.

Pull the federal records on hazardous materials freight and you find the same structural failure repeating across thousands of stops, with one variable that turns a paperwork problem into a public safety problem. A large and growing share of the drivers hauling placarded hazmat in this country have been cited repeatedly for being unable to read and speak English.

I ran every carrier in the FMCSA inspection database that has been written up for both English-language proficiency and hazardous materials violations. Two hundred carriers came back. Together, they carry more than 3,000 English proficiency citations and more than 600 hazmat out-of-service orders.

An English proficiency violation under 49 CFR 391.11 means an inspector determined the driver could not read highway signs, could not understand the officer’s instructions, or could not make the required entries in his record. A hazmat violation means the load was explosives, gases, flammables, corrosives, or worse, and something about how it was being carried broke federal law. Put those together, and you have a company moving dangerous goods with drivers the government has already flagged as unable to function in the language in which the entire safety system is written.

A driver who cannot read DO NOT ENTER is hauling material that requires a placard he also cannot read.

One carrier in that group stands out. Quality Tank, a Mexican tank truck operator, carries 98 English proficiency violations and 86 hazmat violations, with the most recent English citation logged in April of this year. 98 enforcement determined that this carrier’s driver could not communicate in English. The equipment is a tanker, which means the cargo is bulk hazmat. This is a years-long pattern of a company hauling the most dangerous category of freight on the road.

You thought they’d be out of service because ELP is being enforced again, right? Well, this is the commercial zone, so there are exemptions from ELP enforcement.

How do you pass the test you can’t read?

I’m on my 5th hazmat renewal, and to haul hazmat, a driver must hold a hazardous materials endorsement. To get that endorsement, he must pass a written knowledge exam on federal regulations, packaging, quantity limits, and emergency procedures, and he must clear a fingerprint-based background check through the Transportation Security Administration. The exam is administered in English. The regulations are written in English. The shipping papers that ride in the cab are in English. The emergency response guidebook is in English.

So how does a driver who has been cited 98 times for not being able to read or speak English hold a hazmat endorsement at all? Either he doesn’t, and he is hauling placarded freight illegally, exactly like the driver on I-75. Or he does, and we should ask how the endorsement was issued and whether the exam meant anything.

The papers exist for the worst day

People outside trucking assume placards and shipping papers are bureaucratic nonsense. They’re not. They’re the only information a first responder has in the first minutes of a hazmat emergency, and those first minutes are when people die.

When a truck is burning on the shoulder, the firefighter does not know what is in it. He reads the placard to get the hazard class. He pulls the shipping papers to get the exact material and the United Nations identification number. He cross-references that number against the emergency response guide to decide whether to put water on it, foam it, or pull everyone back a half mile and let it burn. That chain depends on a placard being posted, papers being present, and a driver who can hand them over and tell the responder what he is carrying. The emergency information is only as good as the driver’s ability to communicate it.

Run that scene with a driver who cannot speak English. The placard might be missing, as it was on I-75. The papers might be missing. Even if both are present, the one human being on scene who knows the load cannot answer the most basic question a firefighter will ask: what is in the truck. The emergency response system assumes a driver who can communicate. The data show that the assumption fails thousands of times a year, particularly for hazmat loads.

The federal standard never required fluency. It doesn’t require a driver to write an essay or debate policy. It requires functional English sufficient to read a sign that says BRIDGE ICES, understand an officer who says, “step out of the vehicle,” and tell a paramedic what chemical just spilled on the road. That is the floor, and it is a safety floor, not a cultural one.

The case that should have settled this year is Harjinder Singh, a commercial driver who caused a crash that killed three people. In the post-crash language assessment, he answered two of twelve basic verbal questions correctly. Two of twelve. The questions were not technical. They were just everyday English, asked by the enforcement standing at a crash with three dead bodies. The standard exists because the alternative is a body count.

Ten carriers, one stretch of border

I pulled the full FMCSA profiles for the 10 carriers with the highest combined English and hazmat violation counts, and the first thing that jumps out is geography. Every one of them is a border operation, domiciled in Mexico and running into the United States out of Nuevo Laredo, Zaragoza, Cadereyta Jimenez, and Ciudad Juárez. Not one is a heartland fleet that happened to draw a few citations. They are all working the same cross-border lane.

The public safety records carry the rest. A carrier operating out of Nuevo Laredo, has had vehicles ordered out of service at the roadside about 25 percent of the time across more than 1,100 inspections, well above the national vehicle out-of-service average, which runs around 20 percent. Another carrier we researched reports a vehicle out-of-service rate near 49 percent, meaning that nearly half the time an officer inspected the truck, it was unfit to continue on the road. Quality Tank, the tanker carrier with 98 English citations, has cleared more than 2,600 inspections, which is a great deal of placarded bulk hazmat moving through scale houses. Servicio de Transporte Internacional y Local and Transportes de Carga FEMA each account for about 17 percent of vehicles out of service across well over 1,000 inspections.

Every one of the ten is a border operation working the same cross-border lane.

This is federal inspection data collected at the roadside, public to anyone who pulls it. The carriers moving placarded hazmat with drivers repeatedly cited for being unable to read the warning signs are concentrated on the southern border; they hold active operating authority. The information is never the problem. The willingness to act on it is.

What the crossover shows

The English-proficiency carriers in this data are overwhelmingly cross-border entities: Mexican carriers operating under the SA de CV and S de RL de CV business forms, plus a string of individually named operators. That pattern aligns exactly with the clone-truck networks documented in earlier reporting, in which a single physical truck surfaces under multiple carrier identities to evade enforcement.

I am running these carriers through a vehicle identity crossover that matches shared VINs and license plates across different DOT numbers. If the hazmat carriers behave like the cross-border networks already on record, the same trucks will turn up under different names, which means the same drivers who can’t read the placard are moving between paper carriers faster than any enforcement system can track. That is the next layer of this story.

A driver on I-75 hauled explosives with no endorsement, no placard, and no papers, and we found out because the load caught fire. Behind that video sits a national pattern of hazardous materials moving on the labor of drivers. The federal government has already determined that drivers can’t read the warning signs, can’t understand the inspecting officer, and can’t tell a firefighter what is burning. The placard, the papers, and the endorsement are the difference between a controlled response and a catastrophe.