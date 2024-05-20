Head transportation analyst Mehrotra departing Deutsche Bank

Well-known transportation analyst Amit Mehrotra is leaving Deutsche Bank, and for now at least, Deutsche is halting its coverage of transport-related equities.

Mehrotra is an active observer of the transportation sector, with often multiple updates on a busy earnings day blasted out to his list of email contacts, including FreightWaves. His departure was signaled in an email sent last week that said Deutsche was discontinuing equity coverage of a long list of transportation companies, all of which were under Mehrortra’s purview.

Reached at his home in Atlanta, Mehrotra declined to comment on his status at Deutsche Bank. An email sent to Deutsche Bank’s media relations team had not been responded to by publication time.