Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsTop StoriesTrucking Regulation

HHS resets clock on long-awaited hair testing guidelines

October latest target date for rules that could lead to mandate for truckers

John Gallagher
·
HHS guidelines would be used by FMCSA to set new drug-testing regulations. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will release revised mandatory guidelines for hair drug testing in October.
  • These guidelines, if approved, would be a significant step towards potentially mandating hair testing for truck drivers, a practice supported by some trucking associations.
  • Previous attempts at mandatory hair testing guidelines faced opposition due to concerns about accuracy and the requirement for backup urine or saliva tests.
  • Groups like the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) continue to oppose mandatory hair testing, citing concerns about intrusiveness and potential inaccuracies.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to issue in October revised mandatory guidelines for testing hair under drug programs used at federal agencies, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The new date for the revised guidelines, in the form of a supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, marks the third time it has been pushed back on HHS’s regulatory agenda after originally scheduled to be issued in June 2023.

“There are a number of reasons why the timeline for a particular regulatory or deregulatory action may shift,” FMCSA told FreightWaves previously, including additional time for research, analysis, and public engagement.

While moving from HHS guidelines to an FMCSA final rule could take months or years, the guidelines, if approved, would mark a major step toward potential mandatory hair testing of truck drivers.

Using hair to test for drugs is supported by the American Trucking Associations and is used by major trucking companies to screen their prospective employee drivers, including J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ: JBHT) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX).

A first attempt at mandatory guidelines issued in 2020 by the first Trump administration was not well received.

Large carriers argued that requiring an alternative urine or saliva sample as backup to any positive hair tests – stipulated in the 2020 proposal – rendered the guidelines ineffective, particularly for preemployment screening.

The detection window for drugs in urine and saliva tends to be much shorter than for hair samples, they argued, which could lead to both positive and negative test samples from the same donor.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association opposed the 2020 attempt at the guidelines as intrusive and discriminatory, and remains opposed to any hair-testing mandate initiated by HHS or Congress. OOIDA is particularly concerned about a bill introduced in July that would require FMCSA to accept positive hair drug test results into the agency’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

“This legislation would set a dangerous precedent by bypassing necessary technical feedback from HHS needed to answer critical questions about the accuracy of these tests,” the group told the U.S. Department of Transportation in comments filed earlier this month.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher.

John Gallagher

Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.