HHS resets clock on long-awaited hair testing guidelines

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to issue in October revised mandatory guidelines for testing hair under drug programs used at federal agencies, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The new date for the revised guidelines, in the form of a supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, marks the third time it has been pushed back on HHS’s regulatory agenda after originally scheduled to be issued in June 2023.

“There are a number of reasons why the timeline for a particular regulatory or deregulatory action may shift,” FMCSA told FreightWaves previously, including additional time for research, analysis, and public engagement.

While moving from HHS guidelines to an FMCSA final rule could take months or years, the guidelines, if approved, would mark a major step toward potential mandatory hair testing of truck drivers.