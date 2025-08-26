Highway launches Trusted Freight Exchange to counter fraud and improve transparency

Highway has introduced the Trusted Freight Exchange (TFX), powered by Triumph, a platform the companies say is designed to give brokers and carriers a more secure alternative to traditional load boards.
The exchange combines Highway’s identity and compliance tools with Triumph’s financial and rate intelligence services. Together, the two firms hope to address a growing industry concern, freight fraud.
According to Highway, fraud prevention is built into each step of the TFX process. The platform uses identity proofing to block anonymous traffic and detect synthetic fraud, while broker-specific compliance rules limit which carriers can view certain loads. Highway’s Load Lock tool flags carriers that appear overbooked or out of range, and its Load Lock+ feature uses ELD data to confirm pickups and deliveries.
On the financial side, Triumph provides credit assurance, allowing carriers to confirm a broker has the means to pay before booking a load.
The exchange also incorporates Triumph’s payments and rate intelligence services. Carriers can view market rate ranges based on load details at no cost, and those using Triumph’s LoadPay system will soon have faster access to funds.
For brokers, integration with Triumph Payments allows carriers to see payment terms in advance, while Triumph Intelligence customers gain access to rate data directly within TFX. Those not integrated with Triumph are still able to utilize the system, but will not have the same functionality as those who are Triumph customers.
Jordan Graft, founder and CEO of Highway, said in a news release, “We’re eliminating the fraud and fragmentation of traditional load boards and creating a digital freight exchange defined by trust. This is freight the way it should be.”
Participation is open to brokers and carriers of all sizes but comes with requirements. Carriers must disclose capacity, insurance, and user information, while brokers must be Highway Connect customers and meet Triumph’s credit standards. Highway said access to TFX will be free for qualified carriers.
Highway says the exchange grew out of market feedback. Brokers, in particular, expressed frustration with traditional load boards, which they viewed as vulnerable to fraud, and with marketplace models, which often required them to give up control of execution.
The company said in a statement, “An exchange centers the broker as the point of orchestration, not a bystander in someone else’s network. In an exchange model, brokers don’t rely on the platform to execute on their behalf. Instead, they are empowered to execute with greater precision, speed, and autonomy.”
The launch of TFX comes at a time when fraud, double brokering, and identity theft have become major pain points for the freight industry. Carriers and brokers alike have pushed for stronger safeguards, while regulators and associations have warned of growing losses tied to fraudulent activity.
“From the beginning, we saw a need for a secure alternative,” Highway said in a statement. “An exchange verifies identity, enforces compliance, and enables direct, secure transactions without inserting itself into the middle of the deal.”
Digital freight platforms are increasingly under pressure to prove they can balance accessibility with security. Efforts like TFX reflect a broader shift in the market: moving from open systems where anyone can post a load to vetted exchanges that demand greater transparency from participants.
If TFX can attract critical mass, it could influence how future freight platforms are designed. Emphasizing compliance and credit assurance alongside efficiency and scale.