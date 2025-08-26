Highway launches Trusted Freight Exchange to counter fraud and improve transparency

Highway has introduced the Trusted Freight Exchange (TFX), powered by Triumph, a platform the companies say is designed to give brokers and carriers a more secure alternative to traditional load boards.

The exchange combines Highway’s identity and compliance tools with Triumph’s financial and rate intelligence services. Together, the two firms hope to address a growing industry concern, freight fraud.

According to Highway, fraud prevention is built into each step of the TFX process. The platform uses identity proofing to block anonymous traffic and detect synthetic fraud, while broker-specific compliance rules limit which carriers can view certain loads. Highway’s Load Lock tool flags carriers that appear overbooked or out of range, and its Load Lock+ feature uses ELD data to confirm pickups and deliveries.

On the financial side, Triumph provides credit assurance, allowing carriers to confirm a broker has the means to pay before booking a load.