House votes to overturn Trump’s tariffs on imports from Canada 

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump declared to justify sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports, marking a rare bipartisan rebuke of the president’s trade policy.
The resolution passed 219-211, with six Republicans joining Democrats in support of overturning the emergency declaration.
Largely symbolic without veto-proof margin
Although the resolution cleared the House, it did not pass with the two-thirds majority required to override a presidential veto, and Trump is expected to reject the measure if it reaches his desk.
The Senate has previously approved similar resolutions challenging Trump’s Canada tariffs, but lawmakers would still need veto-proof majorities in both chambers to block the administration’s policy.
Shortly before the vote concluded, Trump warned on Truth Social that any Republican who opposed his tariffs would “seriously suffer the consequences come Election time,” including potential primary challenges.
As of February 2026, U.S.-Canada trade is marked by high tariffs, with the U.S. imposing 35% duties on many Canadian goods (increasing to 50% on certain steel/aluminum) and threatening up to 100% tariffs.
Canada maintains targeted retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum, and autos, though most other retaliatory duties were removed in late 2025.
Canada was the second largest trading partner of the U.S. in November at $53.7 billion in two-way commerce, according to the latest Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity. Mexico was the top U.S. trade partner at $71.1 billion.
Lawmakers cite costs, constitutional authority
Supporters of the resolution argued the tariffs have increased costs for consumers and disrupted businesses and agricultural producers.
In a statement following the vote, Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas said the tariffs were raising costs for families, farmers and small businesses in her state.
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher of Texas said the House vote represents an effort to reassert congressional authority over trade policy and roll back what she described as unauthorized tariff action.
Broader trade tensions, USMCA uncertainty
The House vote comes amid broader uncertainty in North American trade policy.
The Trump administration has continued to threaten or impose tariffs on multiple trading partners and has publicly weighed withdrawing the United States from the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the trade pact Trump signed into law in 2020 to replace NAFTA.