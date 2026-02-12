House votes to overturn Trump’s tariffs on imports from Canada 

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump declared to justify sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports, marking a rare bipartisan rebuke of the president’s trade policy.

The resolution passed 219-211, with six Republicans joining Democrats in support of overturning the emergency declaration.

Largely symbolic without veto-proof margin

Although the resolution cleared the House, it did not pass with the two-thirds majority required to override a presidential veto, and Trump is expected to reject the measure if it reaches his desk.

The Senate has previously approved similar resolutions challenging Trump’s Canada tariffs, but lawmakers would still need veto-proof majorities in both chambers to block the administration’s policy.