Houston trucking company ordered to cease operations after violations

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has declared Houston-based Jaypur Logistics an “imminent hazard” to public safety and ordered the motor carrier to cease operations immediately.

Jaypur Logistics was issued a federal out-of-service order on Tuesday forbidding the company to operate intrastate or interstate.

The company is listed as having 18 drivers and 18 power units, including dry vans, flatbeds and reefer trucks. Jaypur Logistics hauled everything from household goods, industrial equipment and raw materials to food and beverage products.

Jaypur had almost double the national average vehicle out-of-service rate and over five times the national average driver out-of-service rate, according to the FMCSA, which cited numerous violations.

FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order states that Jaypur Logistics’ “…complete and utter disregard for the [federal safety regulations] substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death for your drivers and the motoring public if your operations are not discontinued immediately.”

Six of the company’s drivers were already prohibited from operating heavy-duty trucks, including drivers who have been cited for operating under the influence and on-duty possession of drugs or alcohol.

“Jaypur Logistics demonstrated a severe lack of oversight of its operations, [and] could only identify a fraction of the drivers and vehicles operating under its authority and was not even aware its drivers had hauled hazardous materials,” according to the FMCSA. “Jaypur Logistics failed to ensure its drivers were eligible to drive, allowing six drivers who were already prohibited in the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse to operate on its behalf.”

Jaypur also did not have an effective program to ensure its drivers were qualified and licensed, did not have a program to control its drivers’ hours of service, and did not have a program to ensure its vehicles were appropriately inspected and repaired, FMCSA stated in a release.

Jaypur didn’t immediately respond to FreightWaves’ request for comment

