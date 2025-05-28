How Tender Rejections Predict Your Next Rate

Every week, thousands of loads move across the country before a single rate hits the load board. That’s because most freight—especially high-volume freight—starts with a contract. Shippers send out tenders to their core carriers, usually the same ones every week. But when those carriers say no? That’s when things start to shift—and it’s also when the money starts moving.

The problem is, most small carriers and owner-operators aren’t watching what’s happening upstream. They’re watching load boards. They’re looking at what they got paid last week. And by the time they realize something’s changed, the smart brokers have already made their move.

This article breaks down what a tender rejection is, how it’s tracked, and how it can predict your next rates—if you know where to look.