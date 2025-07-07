How to Calculate Your Cost Per Hour Not Just Per Mile

Everyone in trucking talks about cost per mile. And yes, it matters. But if that’s the only metric you’re tracking, you’re missing a major part of the profitability picture. Because time—not just distance—is what really determines if you’re winning or bleeding in this business.

Cost per hour gives you a real-world, down-to-the-minute view of how productive your operation actually is. It’s how you measure delays, detention, traffic, breakdowns, and inefficient routing in terms that hit your bottom line. You can’t fix what you can’t measure. And too many small carriers are watching the clock but not calculating its cost.

Let’s break it all the way down—what cost per hour is, why it matters more than most think, and how to calculate it the right way so you can make better dispatch decisions and price your service like a real business, not a rolling guess.