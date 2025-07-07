How to Calculate Your Cost Per Hour Not Just Per Mile

Everyone in trucking talks about cost per mile. And yes, it matters. But if that’s the only metric you’re tracking, you’re missing a major part of the profitability picture. Because time—not just distance—is what really determines if you’re winning or bleeding in this business.
Cost per hour gives you a real-world, down-to-the-minute view of how productive your operation actually is. It’s how you measure delays, detention, traffic, breakdowns, and inefficient routing in terms that hit your bottom line. You can’t fix what you can’t measure. And too many small carriers are watching the clock but not calculating its cost.
Let’s break it all the way down—what cost per hour is, why it matters more than most think, and how to calculate it the right way so you can make better dispatch decisions and price your service like a real business, not a rolling guess.
Why Cost Per Mile Isn’t Enough
Look at two carriers:
- Carrier A runs 2,400 miles/week at $2.25 per mile. Sounds good, right?
- Carrier B runs 1,600 miles/week at $2.85 per mile.
Now factor in time:
- Carrier A took 70 hours to run those miles—lots of wait time, traffic, slow delivery windows.
- Carrier B only took 45 hours—tight scheduling, fewer delays, better planning.
Who made more money per hour? Who used their time more efficiently? Who paid less overtime or wore out their drivers less?
This is the level of understanding that separates a hustling operator from a true business owner. And it starts with calculating your cost per hour.
What Is the Cost Per Hour?
It’s exactly what it sounds like: what it costs you to operate each truck per hour—regardless of whether the wheels are turning or not. And just like cost per mile, it includes:
- Fixed costs (truck payment, insurance, permits, etc.)
- Variable costs (fuel, maintenance, driver pay, tolls, etc.)
But the difference is in the denominator. Instead of dividing those costs by miles, you divide them by engine hours, or total time spent operating.
This includes:
- Driving hours
- Loading/unloading time
- Detention time
- Traffic delays
- Any time that truck is on duty and costing you money
How to Calculate Your Cost Per Hour
Let’s build this out with a real example using round numbers.
Step 1: Total Your Weekly Truck Costs
For one truck:
- Truck payment: $800/week
- Insurance: $250/week
- Maintenance/reserves: $150/week
- Fuel: $1,200/week
- Driver pay: $1,500/week
- Tolls, ELD, miscellaneous: $100/week
Total = $4,000 per week
Step 2: Log Actual Operating Hours
Say the truck was active 60 hours that week:
- 40 hours driving
- 10 hours loading/unloading
- 10 hours waiting/detention
These are all “on-duty” hours—meaning the truck and driver were working and costs were accruing.
Step 3: Divide Total Costs by Total Hours
$4,000 ÷ 60 hours = $66.67 per hour
That’s your true cost per hour to run that truck. So if a broker or shipper books you for a load that’s going to tie up your truck for 8 hours and only pays $400?
That’s $50/hour. You’re already $16.67/hour in the hole.
When to Use Cost Per Hour
Here’s when this number becomes a decision-maker:
1. Detention Rate Justification
If your cost per hour is $66.67 and a customer only wants to pay $30/hour after the first two hours, you’ve got hard math to back up your counter.
“Mr. Shipper, every hour my truck is tied up is costing me $66.67. I can’t afford to sit for less than $75/hour. That’s our standard detention rate.”
It’s not emotional—it’s business.
2. Load Selection
You’re staring at two loads:
- Load A: 300 miles, pays $2.25/mile, but requires 2 stops and heavy city traffic
- Load B: 250 miles, pays $2.00/mile, but is drop and hook, rural highway
Don’t just look at revenue. Estimate hours:
- Load A: 10 total hours = $675 revenue ÷ 10 = $67.50/hour
- Load B: 6 total hours = $500 ÷ 6 = $83.33/hour
You just made more per hour on the lower-paying load. And your truck’s back sooner, ready to run again.
3. Driver Pay and Productivity Coaching
If your drivers are paid hourly or salaried, knowing cost per hour helps you coach them better:
“Last week you averaged 72 hours on duty. Our cost per hour is $66.67. That means your route last Tuesday, where you sat at the receiver for 5 hours, ate $333 in cost. Let’s talk about how to tighten up that route.”
4. Rate Negotiation With Direct Shippers
When negotiating with a direct shipper, you can say:
“We don’t just look at miles. We look at the total time to service your freight. That includes appointment windows, wait times, and dock time. For us to provide top-tier, consistent service, our hourly cost to operate is $66.67. That’s the baseline we build from.”
It positions you as professional and prepared—not just another trucker with a hand out.
Tools to Make It Easier
You don’t need to overcomplicate this. A few simple tools can make it easy:
- TMS or ELD time tracking – log hours on each load
- Weekly cost reports – QuickBooks, spreadsheet, or TMS-based
- Google Sheets calculator – build a simple model to plug in hours and costs weekly
What matters most is consistency. Calculate it every week, just like you do miles. Then use it to guide every pricing and dispatch decision.
What You Might Discover
- That “good paying” load that ties up your truck for 12 hours might actually be dragging your average down
- You may be undercharging for short-haul loads when you factor in traffic and dwell
- Your best driver might be your most efficient—not just the one with the most miles
- Weekend loads that pay a little more per mile might not be worth burning 18 hours of driver time
Final Word
The most dangerous number in your business is the one you’re not tracking. And in trucking, that number is often your cost per hour. Because time—not just miles—is your real currency.
Start tracking it weekly. Use it in every load decision. Teach it to your team. When you understand how much your business costs per hour to run, you stop guessing and start leading.
You’ll stop saying yes to loads that keep your wheels turning but burn your profit to the ground.
And that’s when you finally move from truck driver… to business owner.