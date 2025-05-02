How to Get From Lease-On to Authority in 90 Days

The jump from leased-on driver to running under your own authority feels easy when you’re frustrated with your current situation. You start thinking, “Man, if I’m doing all the work, why am I giving up 20%, 30%, even 40% of the money?”

And you’re not wrong to feel that way.

But emotion doesn’t pay for diesel. Hustle doesn’t fix cash flow gaps. And getting your authority isn’t a victory—it’s just the start of a new game.When I recorded that episode of The Long Haul with the team over at CloudTrucks, we talked about this exact thing—how so many drivers want to transition but don’t realize the weight of what’s coming. They think owning your own numbers means more freedom. And it does—if you do it right. But if you’re not ready, it can bury you just as fast.

Today, I want to tell you a real story.

Not a perfect Instagram story.



A real 90-day journey from being leased onto a carrier to running under your own authority.

We teach this inside the Playbook Masterclass because I’ve seen it work over and over again. But I want you to walk through it like you’re living it. I want you to feel the pressure, the planning, and the payoff.





Because if you’re ready to move from leased-on to independent, it’s time to stop thinking about it and start planning it.

Here’s how it looks when it’s done right.

Day 1–15: Get Real About Where You Are

When Marcus (we’ll call him that for privacy) first enrolled, he was fed up.

He was leased onto a mid-sized carrier out of Tennessee. He was grossing around $5300-$5600 per week, but after the carrier’s cut, his settlements were barely covering his truck note, insurance escrow, fuel advances, and home expenses.

Sound familiar?

He thought authority was the answer. We slowed him down.

“Marcus, before we even talk about DOT numbers and insurance quotes, we need to know if you’re ready to operate like a business—not just a truck.”

We started with an honest audit:





What are your actual cost-per-mile numbers?



How much working capital do you have saved?



What’s your credit situation?



Do you have direct freight relationships or are you going to be board-dependent?



What’s your plan for insurance?



He didn’t have all the answers.

That’s okay.

Most don’t.

But he was willing to get real. And that’s the first step. Always.

Lesson: Before you chase your authority, know your numbers like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Day 16–30: Building the Foundation

We got to work.

Marcus followed the Roadmap action plan:

Filed LLC paperwork



Applied for EIN through IRS.gov (free, don’t pay someone for this)



Reserved a business domain name and email through GoDaddy



Started building a basic business website



Began shopping commercial insurance with at least three reputable agents



Pulled a personal credit report and cleaned up old issues



Built a cost-per-mile spreadsheet (fixed and variable costs)



He didn’t even start applying for his authority yet.

Why?

Because you don’t file for an MC number until you’re ready to activate it within 30–45 days. Otherwise, you waste money, burn up insurance grace periods, and create unnecessary DOT audit risks.

Lesson: Filing paperwork is easy. Running operations is where most fail. Build the foundation before you start the clock.

Day 31–45: Strategic Launch

Once his LLC was official and his insurance quotes were coming back, Marcus filed for his authority through the FMCSA website.

Application cost? $300.

He immediately set up his BOC-3 process agent filing (mandatory).

While waiting on DOT approval:

He began to research insurance



Setup a factoring package through a trusted provider (no-recourse option, low rates)



Set up a TMS (Transportation Management System) — Truckpedia, simple and effective



Opened a dedicated business bank account



During this window, he also did something most new authorities miss:

He started building broker relationships once it went active.

He setup with the usual ones:

CH Robinson



TQL



Amongst several others……



He introduced himself however on calls. Explained he had a new authority, but was eager to earn his stripes. Asked what paperwork he would need to be ready and if they help newer authorities.

Some brokers will tell you to call back once you have some time under your belt.

That’s fine.

But the ones who know you’re organized, professional, and proactive will remember you when that MC gets some time.

Lesson: Preload your Rolodex. Brokers don’t care about your timeline. They care about your readiness.

Day 61–75: The Freight Diversification Play

Here’s where most new authorities mess up.

They get busy chasing loads and stop building relationships.

Marcus didn’t.

He made it a rule: 3 cold calls to new shippers or brokers every week. Non-negotiable.

In week 9 (yes….week 9), he landed a small regional produce shipper that needed 2 loads per week to local distribution centers.

Short miles. Good rates. Paid within 7 days.

That’s called leverage.

Now he wasn’t just living on the load boards. He was building a freight ecosystem around his business.

Day 76–90: Stability Over Speed

At the end of 90 days, here’s what Marcus’s business looked like:

Two solid broker relationships feeding him weekly outbound freight



One direct shipper with consistent produce loads



Factoring line under control, paying 2% on quick pays



Cash reserve growing by $1,200–$1,500 per month



Personal credit improved by 22 points



Netting around $4,000–$5,200 monthly after all expenses including payroll



No fleet.

No massive overhead.

Just one truck.

One trailer.

One disciplined business owner who understood the assignment.

Real-World Execution Matters

Marcus didn’t have a secret weapon.

He wasn’t special.

He wasn’t lucky.

He just had a plan—and he executed it daily.

That’s the difference between drivers who dream about getting their authority and drivers who build companies that last beyond the first 12 months.

We teach this inside the Playbook Masterclass. Not because it sounds good on a brochure. Because we’ve seen it work in real life with real drivers who were willing to trade in emotion for execution.

Final Word

If you’re thinking about moving from leased-on to independent, hear me loud and clear:

It’s harder than you think.



It’s scarier than you expect.



It’s lonelier than you’re ready for.



But it’s also more rewarding than you can imagine if you do it the right way.

You can’t just want a bigger slice of the pie.

You have to be willing to bake your own pie from scratch.

And that takes:

Structure



Systems



Patience



Business discipline



Freight relationships



Numbers you can trust



Coaches and communities that won’t let you slip back into old habits



If Marcus could do it in 90 days, so can you.

The only question left is: Are you going to plan your authority, or just pray your way through it?

One gets you a truck payment.



The other gets you a business.

You decide.