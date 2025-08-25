How to Implement Your OEM Maintenance Schedule Into Your ELD So You Never Miss a Critical Interval

Every truck you purchase comes with an OEM maintenance schedule. Most ELDs you install has the ability to track miles, engine hours, and time. Yet some small fleets never connect those two together. Instead, they leave maintenance up to memory, paperwork, or worse—driver recall. That’s how critical service intervals get skipped, warranties get voided, and roadside breakdowns drain your bank account. When you’re chasing loads day to day, it’s easy to push off scheduled service, but the costs of neglect always show up later, usually in the form of downtime you can’t afford.

Here’s the truth: your ELD is more than just a compliance box. It’s a digital hub that can track and trigger your maintenance schedule with precision. If you take the time to input your OEM intervals into your ELD and train your team to respond to alerts, you’ll never miss another critical service. Your trucks will run longer, your CSA scores will stay cleaner, and your cash flow will be easier to predict.

This isn’t a business extra—it’s about building a system. And in trucking, systems protect margins.

Step 1 – Start With the OEM Manual

Before you ever log into your ELD, pull the OEM manual out of your truck’s glovebox (if you don’t have it, download it). Every manufacturer lays out exact service intervals for each system—engine, transmission, aftertreatment, cooling, electrical. They don’t create those intervals just to fill pages. They base them on engineering data, warranty requirements, and real-world wear patterns.