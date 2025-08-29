How to Plan Preventative Maintenance Around Your Freight Schedule Instead of Losing Revenue Days

Preventative maintenance is one of those areas where carriers either run a disciplined system or they run themselves into breakdowns that bleed cash. Too often, maintenance is treated like a disruption instead of a controllable part of operations. A truck goes into the shop and revenue stops. Loads are missed. Customers are frustrated. But here’s the truth—when maintenance takes you by surprise, it always costs more than if you built it into your freight plan. The key is to structure preventative maintenance so it fits your schedule instead of colliding with it. When you plan service around your freight calendar, you keep wheels turning, protect uptime, and stop losing unnecessary revenue days.

Why PM Fails When It Isn’t Planned

Most carriers know their trucks need service at certain intervals, but knowing isn’t the same as executing. The common mistakes usually look like this:

Pushing service until the truck is already sidelined – An oil change due at 25,000 miles stretches to 32,000 miles because “the truck was too busy.” Suddenly, that truck is down for two days when it could’ve been a quick turn.



– An oil change due at 25,000 miles stretches to 32,000 miles because “the truck was too busy.” Suddenly, that truck is down for two days when it could’ve been a quick turn. No visibility into schedules – Dispatch doesn’t know when PM is due, so loads get booked without factoring downtime.



– Dispatch doesn’t know when PM is due, so loads get booked without factoring downtime. Treating maintenance as a nuisance – The mindset is “I can’t afford to take this truck down.” In reality, you can’t afford not to. Downtime on your terms is always cheaper than downtime on the side of the road.

The result is revenue-killing breakdowns. A turbo fails in the middle of a run because oil service was late. A wheel seal leaks on a Friday night, forcing a tow and hotel stay. These failures aren’t random—they’re the result of not integrating maintenance into your freight rhythm.