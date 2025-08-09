How to Use a Single Spreadsheet to Manage 90 Percent of Your Trucking Business

You don’t need ten apps, a TMS subscription, or another software pitch to get your trucking business in order. What you need is a single, well-built spreadsheet. One tool you control. One system that shows you where the money’s going, what’s working, and what’s not. This article gives small fleet owners a clear, tactical breakdown of how to set up one spreadsheet that runs 90% of your back office. From managing loads and tracking expenses to staying ahead of compliance and spotting red flags before they cost you—this is the blueprint. No fluff. No gimmicks. Just the discipline and clarity required to run a tighter, more profitable operation.

Why a Spreadsheet Still Wins

Forget flashy dashboards and integrations that break when you need them most. A spreadsheet wins because it’s simple, fast, and puts you in full control. There’s no waiting on updates, no monthly bill, and no customer support queue. Just raw access to your numbers in one place. No API. No training videos. Just muscle memory and sharp eyes.

You can build it in Google Sheets or Excel and access it from your phone, laptop, or dispatch center. Done right, it becomes your all-in-one hub for tracking every major piece of your business.