How to Use a Single Spreadsheet to Manage 90 Percent of Your Trucking Business

You don’t need ten apps, a TMS subscription, or another software pitch to get your trucking business in order. What you need is a single, well-built spreadsheet. One tool you control. One system that shows you where the money’s going, what’s working, and what’s not. This article gives small fleet owners a clear, tactical breakdown of how to set up one spreadsheet that runs 90% of your back office. From managing loads and tracking expenses to staying ahead of compliance and spotting red flags before they cost you—this is the blueprint. No fluff. No gimmicks. Just the discipline and clarity required to run a tighter, more profitable operation.
Why a Spreadsheet Still Wins
Forget flashy dashboards and integrations that break when you need them most. A spreadsheet wins because it’s simple, fast, and puts you in full control. There’s no waiting on updates, no monthly bill, and no customer support queue. Just raw access to your numbers in one place. No API. No training videos. Just muscle memory and sharp eyes.
You can build it in Google Sheets or Excel and access it from your phone, laptop, or dispatch center. Done right, it becomes your all-in-one hub for tracking every major piece of your business.
- Loads, mileage, and deadhead
- Fuel spend, maintenance, and every dollar out
- Profit margins, by truck and by load
- Compliance reminders and renewals
- Broker payments, invoice status, and aging
This isn’t about saving a few bucks—though you will. It’s about having zero blind spots. Most fleets fail because they don’t catch issues fast enough. Your spreadsheet becomes your radar. Use it right, and you’ll see what’s coming before it hits you.
Build Your Spreadsheet in Seven Tabs
Every tab should serve a purpose, not just sit there. This isn’t busywork. It’s visibility. And visibility gives you leverage. Here’s a layout that covers the 90% you need to monitor every week, without hiring another admin.
1. Load Tracker
Every load you move should be logged here. Not just for records, but to spot patterns.
- Pickup & delivery dates
- Origin and destination
- Broker or customer name
- Rate per mile and flat rate
- Deadhead miles
- Fuel surcharge and accessorials
- Detention, layover, TONU
- Notes on issues or driver feedback
You’ll learn which lanes bleed cash, which brokers ghost on payments, and where your drivers burn time. This tab alone will make or save you thousands if updated religiously.
2. Expense Tracker
This is where your real profit hides. If you’re not tracking every dollar out, you’re bleeding.
- Fuel by transaction
- Repairs by truck and date
- Insurance, truck notes, trailer payments
- Permits, registration, tolls
- Dispatching, factoring, admin costs
Break it down by truck, tag it by date, and keep your categories tight. You want this tab clean enough to spot problem trends in seconds.
3. Profit and Loss Summary
Now link the Load and Expense tabs together. This is your scoreboard. It tells you whether you’re winning or just staying busy.
- Gross revenue by load, week, month
- Total expenses (fuel, fixed, variable)
- Net profit by truck
- Profit per mile
- Operating ratio (expenses ÷ revenue)
If your OR is creeping above 90%, you’re in the danger zone. This tab forces you to confront the truth. It also helps you make faster, smarter cuts.
4. Maintenance Log
Repairs kill cash flow when they sneak up on you. Logging service history keeps your trucks alive longer and helps spot recurring issues.
- Truck ID and mileage
- Service type (oil change, brakes, etc.)
- Date, vendor, and cost
- Warranty info
- Next due reminder
This isn’t just for mechanics. It’s for dispatch, billing, and operations. When you’re down, you’re not earning. Prevent that with visibility.
5. Compliance Tracker
Fines and audits hit fast. This tab protects you from those blindside hits.
- CDL renewals and physicals
- ELD inspection logs and backup schedule
- Drug & alcohol program dates
- IFTA, IRP, UCR deadlines
- Vehicle inspections (DOT, BIT, etc.)
Set alerts. Color-code what’s due soon. Check it every Monday. This tab saves money and keeps you legal without last-minute scrambles.
6. Invoice Tracker
If brokers owe you money, this is your collection engine.
- Load ID, invoice number, broker name
- Invoice date, payment terms, due date
- Status: unpaid, partial, or paid
- Days past due
- Notes (who you spoke with, when, outcome)
Run an aging report every Friday. If something hits 31+ days, start chasing or escalate. Your spreadsheet becomes your billing assistant.
7. Customer and Broker List
Your best lanes don’t come from load boards—they come from relationships.
- Name, contact info
- Freight type and region
- Rate history
- Payment terms and average pay time
- Notes on communication, issues, and trustworthiness
This tab turns into your outbound call list. It’s also your safety net when the spot market dries up.
Getting Tactical: Setup Tips That Save Time
- Use dropdown menus to keep categories consistent (fuel, repair, admin, etc.)
- Lock formula cells so you don’t accidentally delete key math
- Use color-coding for alerts and trends (red = urgent, green = profit)
- Create a dashboard tab for high-level metrics (net profit, open invoices, OR)
- Use conditional formatting to highlight outliers or overdue items
- Set a calendar reminder every Friday to review and update
Treat this spreadsheet like a truck. It runs well when you maintain it. You wouldn’t skip a PM. Don’t skip your numbers.
Add-Ons to Level Up (Once You’re Consistent)
- Add pivot tables to break down trends by customer, lane, or week
- Sync with a Google Form to log expenses on the go
- Share access with admin or dispatcher to divide updates
- Back it up weekly (Google Drive or Dropbox)
- Export summaries to send with factoring or end-of-month reports
But don’t overcomplicate it. The spreadsheet works because it’s simple. Stick to the rhythm until it’s second nature.
Final Word
There’s no prize for using the fanciest software. In trucking, the winners are the ones who see every number clearly, spot issues early, and act fast. That requires a system. And the cheapest, fastest system you can build is one you already have access to—a spreadsheet.
Track everything. Review every week. Make better decisions.
That’s how disciplined carriers survive. And that’s how smart ones grow.