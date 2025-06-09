Illinois trucking company files for bankruptcy

A Franklin Park, Illinois, trucking company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Nortia Logistics filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Monday. The filing was made by company President Alla Lopatkina.

According to the bankruptcy filing obtained by FreightWaves, Nortia Logistics has $1 million-$10 million in liabilities to one to 49 creditors. The company has $1 million-$10 million in assets.

Top creditors are Union Pacific Railroad Co., claiming $3.83 million, Ryder Transportation in Saint Paul, Minnesota, claiming $825,809, and Prologies/KTR Illinois in Chicago, claiming $515,693.



