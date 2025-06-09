Illinois trucking company files for bankruptcy

A Franklin Park, Illinois, trucking company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Nortia Logistics filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Monday. The filing was made by company President Alla Lopatkina.
According to the bankruptcy filing obtained by FreightWaves, Nortia Logistics has $1 million-$10 million in liabilities to one to 49 creditors. The company has $1 million-$10 million in assets.
Top creditors are Union Pacific Railroad Co., claiming $3.83 million, Ryder Transportation in Saint Paul, Minnesota, claiming $825,809, and Prologies/KTR Illinois in Chicago, claiming $515,693.
The FMCSA’s SAFER website shows Nortia Logistics is an interstate carrier for general freight, intermodal containers and beverages. It operates 56 power units and employs 45 drivers.
The bankruptcy filing lists 119 Wabash trailers, 11 trucks and 14 forklifts owned or leased by Nortia Logistics valued at $1.35 million in total. BMO Financial Group in Irving, Texas, has secured claims on seven of those Wabash trailers, and RTS Financial in Overland Park, Kansas, has secured claims on seven Volvo trucks.
Nortia Logistics has a lease under contract for a warehouse and office space from Breit Industrial Canyon Link Logistics in Dallas. The term of this contract is for another 36 months.
Additionally, the company has an annual lease for 26 trucks from Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania.
FreightWaves reached out to Nortia Logistics for comment.