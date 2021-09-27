  • ITVI.USA
Legal issuesNewsTrucking

Illinois trucking manager sentenced in $625K fraud scheme

Mayer pocketed the cash after selling tires he expensed to Jung Truck Services

Monday, September 27, 2021
1 minute read
Trucking company manager, Timothy P. Mayer, 42, of Waterloo, Illinois, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in May. Photo: Shutterstock

An Illinois man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for defrauding the family-owned trucking company where he worked of nearly $625,000.

Once released from prison, Timothy P. Mayer, 42, of Waterloo, Illinois, will serve three years of supervised release. He has been ordered to pay nearly $625,000 in restitution to Jung Truck Services. The company is part of The Jung Cos., which provides intermodal, warehousing and logistics services, headquartered in Mascoutah, Illinois.

In May, Mayer pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Federal prosecutors say Mayer, who worked as the manager of Jung Truck Service’s East St. Louis, Illinois, location, charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in expensive truck tires at the company’s local supplier, Pomp’s Tire Services, then sold the tires to an associate and pocketed the cash. 

Pomp’s Tire Services submitted the invoices for the tires, which Jung Truck Service paid.

Court filings state Mayer’s scheme lasted nearly a year — from July 2019 until he was caught in May 2020.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Jung has 21 power units and 18 drivers.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Rosenstengel stated that Mayer has been instructed to surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service on or after Oct. 11.

Photo of Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise

Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise

Clarissa has covered all aspects of the trucking industry for 14 years. She is an award-winning journalist known for her investigative and business reporting. Before joining FreightWaves, she wrote for Land Line Magazine and Trucks.com. If you have a news tip or story idea, send her an email to chawes@freightwaves.com.

