Imports of avocados, beer from Mexico score big on Super Bowl Sunday

As more than 110 million people settle in Sunday night to watch Kansas City and San Francisco battle in Super Bowl LVIII, few will think about how their favorite snacks and party foods made it into their living rooms — or about the sheer volume of food.

The latest consumer spending data from the National Retail Federation said the U.S. will spend a record $17.3 billion on the Super Bowl this year, up 5% from last year.

Over 12 billion chicken wings, 50 million cases of beer, 28 million pounds of chips and 54 million avocados will be consumed on Super Bowl Sunday, which equals more than 30,000 truckloads, according to third-party logistics provider Compass Logistics.

“Before every big event in the United States, there is a big supply chain supporting the accessibility of goods,” according to a recent Compass Logistics blog post. “Timely delivery is a critical aspect of Super Bowl food coordination. During busy seasons, supply chain providers cannot leave any room for errors. They must prepare for any hazard or problem … truck driver shortages, weather conditions, equipment delays.”

Whether the Chiefs or 49ers win the game, imports of avocados have already scored big for the Super Bowl. Historically, the Super Bowl accounts for an estimated 20% of annual avocado sales around the big game in early February, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Consumer consumption for avocados that are used to make guacamole significantly increases during Super Bowl Sunday,” according to a recent report from the USDA. “When it comes to increased sales, avocados are the real Super Bowl champion.”





Mexico supplies about 81% of the avocados eaten in the U.S. In 2023, the total value of U.S. imports of avocados from Mexico was about $2.5 billion, according to the USDA.

Last year, over 6,000 truckloads of avocados were imported to the U.S. in the weeks prior to the Super Bowl. More than 90% of avocado imports from Mexico cross into the U.S. through Texas ports of entry in Laredo and Pharr.

Mexican beer is another top U.S. import leading up to the Super Bowl.

Mexico exports about $5 billion worth of beer annually to the U.S. Most of the imported beer from Mexico enters the U.S. at the port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, accounting for more than $3.5 billion annually.

In mid-2023, Mexico-made Modelo Especial lager overtook Bud Light as the top seller in the U.S. beer market, according to Nielsen IQ data reported by The Associated Press.

Grupo Modelo, the Mexico City-based brewer of Model Especial, also produces beers such as Corona, Corona Extra, Corona light, Victoria and Pacifico.

According to grocery delivery service Instacart’s “Snacktime Report: The Big Game Cravings,” Modelo Especial and Corona Extra are two of the 10 most popular beers on Super Bowl Sunday.

