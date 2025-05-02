Internet outage temporarily disrupts container operations at Texas seaport

A widespread internet outage on Friday temporarily disrupted operations at Port Houston’s Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals.

Port officials said the internet outage started around 11 a.m. and was resolved by 12:20 p.m.

During the outage inbound truck processing was halted and outbound activity was limited to vehicles already inside the terminals, the port said on a social media post.

The port handles an average of 10,000 truck visits daily between its two public terminals. Port Houston was the 5th ranked U.S. trade gateway during February at $16 billion in two-way commerce, according to Census Data analyzed by WorldCity.



