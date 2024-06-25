Iowa officials: Long-missing trucker died of hypothermia after using meth

Iowa authorities have concluded that a trucker whose body was found in April less than a mile from his abandoned truck died from hypothermia after he used meth.

The Sac County attorney’s office announced Friday that the death of David Schultz, whose body was discovered April 24, was accidental. Schultz, a 53-year-old trucker from Wall Lake, Iowa, was reported missing after his truck was found abandoned on Nov. 21.

His wife, Sarah, suspected foul play after authorities recovered Schultz’s body in a cornfield. The trucker had picked up a load of 120 pigs near Eagle Grove, a small city about 73 miles from Sac City, where he was scheduled to offload the pigs. He never made it.

The man’s disappearance puzzled authorities and loved ones alike. A Facebook group dedicated to solving Schultz’s disappearance drew in 9,500 internet sleuths hoping to learn more about the situation or crack the case.



