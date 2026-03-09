Iran conflict exposes America’s Achilles’ heel

The diesel fuel map tells a story that should alarm anyone with skin in the trucking game. According to FreightWaves SONAR data, diesel prices have surged past $5.96 per gallon in West Coast markets, with a visible gradient of pain spreading eastward across the continental United States. This isn’t just another fuel price fluctuation. This is the bill coming due for four decades of infrastructure negligence, meeting the largest oil supply shock in recorded history.

According to MacroEdge Research, the current Hormuz blockade has removed approximately 20 million barrels per day from global markets, the largest supply disruption ever measured. For context, the 1978 Iranian Revolution disrupted 5.6 million barrels of oil per day. The 1973 Yom Kippur War and Arab oil embargo removed 4.4 million barrels per day. The 1990 Iraq-Kuwait War took out 4.3 million barrels per day. The current crisis is nearly four times larger than any of these historical precedents.

We’re facing it with a refining infrastructure that’s been systematically dismantled for half a century.

The timing could hardly be worse, or more instructive.

The byproduct that became a weapon

My grandfather spent his career in the refining industry, working for Amoco, BP, Plains, and Giant. His consistent refrain: diesel shouldn’t be this vulnerable. He was right on the chemistry, wrong on the economics.

Diesel is indeed a byproduct of crude oil refining, yielded during the fractional distillation process alongside gasoline, jet fuel, and other petroleum products. In theory, this should make it relatively abundant and price-stable. The refining process doesn’t choose what to produce, crack a barrel of crude, and you get diesel whether you want it or not.

Theory meets reality at the refinery gate, and America’s refinery infrastructure is collapsing.

Why is this crisis different?

Every oil crisis in modern history has followed a recognizable pattern: supply disruption triggers price spike, refiners adjust by processing alternative crude sources, prices moderate as markets rebalance. The 1973 Arab oil embargo, the 1978 Iranian Revolution, and the 1990 Gulf War each followed this script.

The current crisis breaks the pattern because the scale of disruption overwhelms the system’s ability to adjust.

MacroEdge Research data shows the current Hormuz blockade has removed approximately 20 million barrels per day from global oil markets. To understand the magnitude: the 1978 Iranian Revolution, which triggered gas lines, hostage crises, and fundamental shifts in American foreign policy, disrupted 5.6 million barrels per day. The current crisis is removing 357% more oil from global markets than the event that defined energy policy for a generation.

The 1973 Yom Kippur War and Arab oil embargo, which created the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and sparked the first serious American conversation about energy independence, removed 4.4 million barrels per day. We’re now facing a disruption 454% larger.

Even the 1990 Iraq-Kuwait War, which put half a million American troops in the desert and defined Middle East policy for three decades, only disrupted 4.3 million barrels per day, less than one-quarter of the current shock.

The 2022 Russia-Ukraine invasion, which was supposed to break global energy markets and force a restructuring of European gas supplies, removed between 1.0 and 3.0 million barrels per day at its peak. The current crisis is removing 6-20 times more oil from the global supply.

Put simply, we are in territory that no modern energy market has ever navigated. And we’re attempting to navigate it with refining infrastructure that’s been systematically dismantled for half a century.

The Iran variable

The previous article in this space examined how escalating tensions with Iran threatened American refining infrastructure and diesel supply chains. That analysis focused on the vulnerabilities: aging refineries, import dependencies, and the strategic chokepoints in the Strait of Hormuz, where 21% of global petroleum flows.

What’s happened since validates every concern and exceeds the worst-case scenarios.

The Strait of Hormuz is now effectively blockaded, and global oil markets are experiencing a supply shock that dwarfs every previous crisis in the petroleum era. At approximately 20 million barrels per day of disrupted supply, this exceeds the 1973 Arab oil embargo by 450%, the 1978 Iranian Revolution by 357%, and even the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict by 667-2000%, according to MacroEdge Research data.

Iran’s latest actions, including reported strikes on U.S. positions and the effective closure of the Strait, have triggered the predictable response: crude oil futures spiking, refined product inventories tightening, and diesel prices leading the charge upward. West Texas Intermediate crude pushed past $75 per barrel before settling around $72, while Brent crude touched $78, according to CME Group data. But these crude price moves don’t capture the full magnitude of the refining bottleneck.

The refining capacity to process alternative crude sources has been lost. We killed it.

During the 1990-91 Gulf War, diesel prices spiked 38% in four months, according to EIA historical data. During the 2003 invasion of Iraq, diesel prices jumped 32% in the first quarter. During the 2011 Libyan civil war, diesel increased 27% over six months. In each case, global refining capacity could absorb the shock by processing crude from other sources and ramping utilization.

This time, we’re facing a supply disruption nearly four times larger than any historical precedent, with refining capacity that’s been systematically reduced for decades. The United States hasn’t built a new refinery since 1977 and has permanently shuttered more than 180 facilities. Global refining capacity has tightened as environmental regulations, capital costs, and political opposition have made new construction functionally impossible across developed economies.

The result: diesel prices are spiking past $5.96 per gallon, not because of temporary market panic, but because the infrastructure to process alternative crude supplies into refined products literally doesn’t exist at the scale needed to offset a 20 million barrel per day supply shock.

The United States hasn’t built a new refinery since 1977, the Marathon Petroleum Garyville refinery in Louisiana. Since then, we’ve shuttered more than 180 refineries, according to Energy Information Administration data. The refining capacity that remains is aging, concentrated in vulnerable coastal regions, and increasingly unable to meet demand spikes during global supply chain convulsions.

The diesel crack spread, the difference between crude oil prices and diesel wholesale prices, has historically averaged $15-20 per barrel. During the current crisis, the spread has blown out past $40 per barrel in some markets, according to Bloomberg commodity data. That’s not supply and demand. That’s infrastructure failure meeting geopolitical risk at an unprecedented scale.

The trucking paradox where recovery meets reality

The freight market appears to be exiting one of the longest recessions in trucking history. According to FreightWaves SONAR data, tender rejection rates, the percentage of loads rejected by carriers, have been climbing steadily, indicating capacity tightening. Spot rates are firming. Truck orders are increasing. Every technical indicator suggests the market is turning.

This should be the moment carriers have been waiting for: four years of brutal oversupply, carrier failures, and margin compression finally giving way to pricing power and profitability.

Instead, diesel prices are threatening to eat the recovery before it starts.

Capacity is tightening, demand is recovering, but input costs are spiking faster than carriers can adjust pricing. The lag between fuel cost increases and rate adjustments typically runs 30-60 days in contract freight, longer in some dedicated lanes.

For carriers operating on 3-5% net margins, the industry standard for all but the largest, most efficient operations, a $ 1.50-per-gallon diesel increase can be the difference between modest profitability and bankruptcy. At 6 miles per gallon (typical for Class 8 trucks), that’s $0.25 per mile in additional operating costs. On a 500-mile lane, that’s $125 per load that needs to be recovered through rate increases or fuel surcharges.

The math gets worse for smaller carriers without fuel hedging programs or surcharge mechanisms in place. They’re taking the full hit in real-time while negotiating rates based on 60-day-old fuel assumptions.

Historical patterns of diesel during disruption

The historical record of diesel prices during conflicts and disasters reveals a consistent pattern: sharp spikes during acute crises, followed by normalization as markets adjust, but never quite returning to pre-crisis baselines.

During Hurricane Katrina in 2005, diesel prices spiked from $2.42 per gallon to $3.26 per gallon within three weeks, a 35% increase, according to EIA data. Katrina directly impacted Gulf Coast refining infrastructure, temporarily knocking out roughly 10% of U.S. refining capacity.

During the 2008 oil price spike preceding the financial crisis, diesel hit $4.76 per gallon,a record at the time, driven by speculation, geopolitical risk in Nigeria and Iraq, and surging demand from China.

During the COVID-19 pandemic’s immediate aftermath, diesel briefly dropped below $2.50 per gallon as demand collapsed, only to rocket past $5.70 per gallon by June 2022 as Russian sanctions, refinery closures during the pandemic, and supply chain chaos converged.

The current spike past $5.96 per gallon in premium markets represents the fourth-highest nominal diesel price in U.S. history, according to EIA weekly data. Adjusted for inflation, it’s still below the 2008 peak, but that’s cold comfort for carriers trying to pencil out profitability.

The refining deficit

The fundamental issue isn’t the availability of crude oil. U.S. crude production has recovered to near-record levels around 13.2 million barrels per day, according to EIA weekly production data. The issue is refining the bottleneck.

America’s refining utilization rate has been running around 88-92% of capacity, according to EIA weekly refinery data. That sounds healthy until you realize that refinery capacity itself has been declining. Between 2019 and 2023, the U.S. lost approximately 1 million barrels per day of refining capacity through permanent closures, according to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association.

That capacity isn’t coming back. Building a new refinery in the current regulatory environment is functionally impossible. The permitting process alone would take a decade, assuming political will existed to approve it, which it doesn’t. Environmental regulations, local opposition, and capital costs north of $10 billion for a world-scale facility have made greenfield refinery development a non-starter.

The last serious attempt to build a new refinery in the United States was Arizona Clean Fuels in 2008. The project died in permitting hell, never breaking ground despite spending $40 million on regulatory compliance.

What we’re left with is an aging refinery fleet, concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, and California, with average facility ages exceeding 40 years. These refineries are increasingly expensive to maintain, vulnerable to unplanned outages, and unable to ramp production quickly when demand spikes or geopolitical events disrupt supply.

The diesel deficit is particularly acute because diesel demand has been growing faster than gasoline demand. Diesel powers not just trucks but construction equipment, agricultural machinery, locomotives, and marine vessels. E-commerce growth has driven structural increases in diesel demand for last-mile delivery, while gasoline demand has plateaued or declined as passenger-vehicle fuel efficiency has improved.

The strategic vulnerability

The Iran situation exposes a strategic vulnerability that should terrify supply chain professionals and policymakers alike: the United States is now a net exporter of refined petroleum products but cannot meet spikes in domestic demand without importing diesel from Europe and Asia.

According to EIA data, the U.S. imports roughly 200,000 barrels per day of diesel and heating oil, primarily from Canada, Russia (pre-sanctions), and Europe. When global diesel markets tighten, as they do during Middle East conflicts, hurricane disruptions, or European energy crises, those imports become expensive or unavailable.

The Ukraine war provided a preview. When Europe sanctioned Russian diesel, global diesel prices spiked as European refiners scrambled to replace Russian supply. U.S. diesel exports to Europe surged, tightening domestic supply and driving up U.S. prices even though the conflict was 5,000 miles away.

The Iran variable is worse because it threatens the crude supply that feeds global refineries. The Strait of Hormuz, the 21-mile-wide chokepoint between Iran and Oman, handles 21% of global petroleum flows, according to EIA analysis. Any disruption to that flow, whether through military action, Iranian harassment of tankers, or insurance market panic, ripples through global diesel markets within days.

During the 2019 attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, widely attributed to Iranian-backed forces, diesel prices spiked 8% in a single week despite no actual supply disruption. The market was pricing risk, not reality. Imagine the price response to an actual Strait closure or sustained attacks on regional refining infrastructure.

The trucking industry’s exposure

The trucking industry consumes approximately 40 billion gallons of diesel annually, according to data from the American Trucking Association. At current prices, pushing $5.96 per gallon in premium markets and averaging around $4.50 nationally, that’s a $180 billion annual fuel bill for the industry.

A $1-per-gallon increase in diesel prices, well within the range of possibility given current geopolitical tensions, would add $40 billion in annual costs for the industry. That exceeds the trucking industry’s entire annual profit in a good year.

Carriers have three options for managing this exposure:

Fuel surcharges – Most contract freight includes fuel surcharge mechanisms tied to the Department of Energy’s weekly diesel price index. But surcharges lag actual price increases by 1-2 weeks and don’t always capture the full cost impact, particularly for carriers operating in high-price regions.

Fuel hedging – Large carriers can hedge fuel costs using futures contracts, but this requires sophisticated financial operations and capital reserves that smaller carriers lack. According to industry surveys, fewer than 15% of trucking companies actively hedge fuel costs.

Rate increases – Carriers can demand higher base rates to offset fuel costs, but this only works in tight capacity markets. During the recent freight recession, carriers had zero pricing power. The market is tightening, but not fast enough to offset the acceleration in fuel costs.



The brutal reality: most carriers will eat the cost difference until they go bankrupt or the market adjusts. We saw this pattern during the 2008 diesel spike, when hundreds of small carriers failed despite freight demand remaining relatively strong.

What’s next?

The short-term outlook for diesel prices is grim, and the historical precedents offer little guidance because we’re in uncharted territory.

The current Hormuz blockade represents a 20 million-barrel-per-day supply shock, roughly 20% of global oil production. No previous crisis approaches this scale. The 1973 Arab oil embargo, which triggered gas lines, rationing, and a fundamental restructuring of American energy policy, disrupted 4.4 million barrels per day. The current crisis is 4.5 times larger.

If the Strait remains effectively closed and global refiners cannot access alternative crude supplies at scale, diesel could easily spike past $7-8 per gallon in premium markets within weeks. The infrastructure to absorb this magnitude of disruption simply doesn’t exist. Global refining capacity is already running at 88-92% utilization, with no ability to meaningfully increase output even if crude becomes available from alternative sources.

If tensions somehow stabilize and Strait traffic resumes, which seems increasingly unlikely given the scale of Iranian actions, diesel prices could moderate back toward $4.50-5.00 per gallon nationally over several months. But even this “optimistic” scenario assumes no permanent damage to regional infrastructure and no additional supply disruptions.

The longer-term outlook is darker than most industry observers are willing to articulate publicly. This crisis is exposing structural vulnerabilities in global energy infrastructure that cannot be fixed quickly or cheaply. Building new refining capacity takes 7-10 years and $10+ billion in capital investment per world-scale facility, assuming regulatory approval is even possible, which in most developed economies, it’s not.

For trucking, this creates an existential operating environment. The industry cannot survive sustained diesel prices above $6-7 per gallon without massive rate increases or widespread carrier failures. Fuel represents 20-40% of total operating costs for most carriers. A sustained doubling of diesel prices from $3.50 to $7.00 per gallon translates to a 14-28% increase in total operating costs, more than the entire net profit margin for most carriers, even in strong markets.

For trucking, this creates an untenable operating environment. The industry can’t plan around $2-3-per-gallon price swings occurring within 30-day windows. Carriers can’t maintain profitability when input costs outpace pricing mechanisms’ ability to adjust. Shippers can’t forecast logistics costs when fuel represents 20-40% of total transportation spend and moves like a cryptocurrency.

The trucking industry is finally showing signs of exiting a four-year freight recession, one of the longest on record. Tender rejection rates are climbing. Capacity is tightening. Spot rates are firming. Under normal circumstances, this would be the beginning of a multi-year upcycle with improving carrier profitability and industry consolidation settling into a sustainable market structure.

We’re facing the largest oil supply shock in history with the weakest refining infrastructure in decades.

Diesel prices threatening to strangle the recovery are the symptom. The disease is a four-decade infrastructure policy failure that meets geopolitical reality at the worst possible moment. We’ve spent half a century killing American refining capacity while increasing diesel dependency and ignoring the strategic vulnerabilities that come with relying on a global supply chain that runs through the Strait of Hormuz.

My grandfather was right about the chemistry: diesel is a byproduct of refining and shouldn’t be this vulnerable. But he underestimated the capacity for policy failure and infrastructure neglect to override basic economics. He also didn’t anticipate we’d face a supply disruption nearly four times larger than anything in the historical record.

The diesel price map from SONAR is showing what happens when a 20 million-barrel-per-day supply shock hits an energy infrastructure that’s been systematically dismantled for political and regulatory convenience.

We’re learning the hard way that energy security isn’t optional, and the lesson will cost the trucking industry billions.