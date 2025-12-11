Is Texas Quietly Downgrading Non-Domiciled CDLs? — Here’s What We Actually Know So Far

Over the past several days, screenshots like the one circulating below have spread rapidly across trucking social media. The letter, issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), notifies a driver that their non-domiciled Commercial Learner’s Permit or CDL has been cancelled effective immediately, citing non-compliance with federal regulations.

Naturally, that has triggered a wave of speculation. Some are calling it a potential mass revocation. Others are framing it as a backdoor immigration enforcement move. The truth, as usual, sits somewhere in the middle — and it matters that we slow this down and get it right.

Let’s walk through what’s happening, what isn’t, and why Texas is suddenly at the center of this conversation.