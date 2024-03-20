J.D. Power: Commercial vehicle auction volumes steady but prices down

A new report by J.D. Power Valuation Services finds that although auction volume for commercial vehicles in February was similar to that of January, prices fell unexpectedly. The report also suggests that the March 5 sale of equipment – mainly trailers and single-axle day cabs – as part of a liquidation by defunct carrier Yellow Corp. is having a significant impact on prices in March.

The number of late-model sleepers sold in February was comparable to the January figure. However, prices dropped significantly, particularly among trucks that hit the 5-year-old mark in January. The report found that the average price in February of model-year 2020 sleeper tractors was $37,064 — a nearly 26% decrease from January.

Current pricing is roughly 65% higher than it was at the last market low point in late 2019. In inflation-adjusted dollars, it is 37% higher.

Class 8 retail



