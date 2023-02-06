Japanese truck maker Hino gets 1st American president and chairman

The U.S. unit of Japanese manufacturer Hino Trucks has appointed its first American-born president and chairman.

Glenn Ellis succeeds Shigehiro Matsuoka, who retired after four years. Ellis also will be an officer of parent company Hino Motors Ltd.

Hino manufactures, sells and services a U.S. lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks manufactured in Mineral Wells, West Virginia. Its corporate headquarters is in Novi, Michigan.

Ellis, formerly Hino senior vice president of customer experience, oversaw collaborations with XOS Trucks for its X-pack battery and electric drive system for a Class 8 box truck and a Hexagon Purus full electric drive system for a Class 7 tractor.

Hino’s zero-emission portfolio ranges from a Class 5 on a SEA Electric SEA-Drive 120a on a Hino M5 chassis to a Hino XL Series Class 8 tractor powered by Toyota’s fuel cell system.

Hino Trucks’ trouble easing at home

Hino, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., received type-approval last week from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to resume production of the Profia heavy-duty truck equipped with the A09C engine. The company said it expects to resume shipping in February.





It was one of two models involved in an emissions data falsification scandal that impacted 640,000 trucks, including 76,000 small trucks identified by government officials in August.

At the time, Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in a statement: “We are extremely disappointed that Hino again betrayed the expectations and trust of its stakeholders.”

Hino also reapplied Jan. 27 for type-approval of Hino S’elega, a heavy-duty bus equipped with the A09C engine. The company said in a statement last Thursday it has learned its lesson and has reformed its organizational culture.

Hino Trucks’ management reforms

“We remain committed to the promotion of structural reforms for consecutive vehicle manufacturing from development through regulatory certification and quality assurance, as well as management reforms to emphasize respect for all Hino staff and promote acting with integrity,” the company statement said.

Hino posted a 28,474 million yen ($214,719) loss for recall and related costs in its third fiscal quarter. It also decided against paying shareholder dividends.

“Each and every one of us cares about the link between each of our work products and society, and we aim to fulfill our social responsibilities effectively together,” the company said.

