Jones Logistics expands footprint with Nationwide Express acquisition

Jones Logistics (JoLo) announced Thursday it has acquired Nationwide Express.

Tennessee-based Nationwide Express is a dedicated carrier specializing in the transportation of dry van freight and hazardous materials throughout the southern U.S. The company also provides warehousing, 3PL and waste management services. It has 102 power units registered, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

“We are excited to welcome the Nationwide Express team to the Jones Logistics family, and we are eager to bring the benefits of our combined team, network, and capabilities to our customer base,” JoLo CEO Brian Haynes stated.

Mississippi-based JoLo is a dedicated carrier that also provides managed transportation and brokerage services. With the acquisition of Nationwide Express, JoLo has 700 employees and a fleet of more than 500 trucks. The deal also adds warehousing to its service offering and builds out its intermodal and managed transportation services.

JoLo is listed as a portfolio company of middle-market investment firm Jones Capital.





“We congratulate Jones Logistics in this latest chapter of their growth and welcome Nationwide Express to the Jones Capital family,” said Tom Caughlin, Jones Capital president.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

What is ‘normal’ for contract rates?