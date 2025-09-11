Kodiak Robotics delivers its first factory-made autonomous truck

Kodiak Robotics announced Wednesday the delivery of its first autonomous truck created directly off a factory production line. Roush Industries, a supplier servicing the mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme park industries, upfitted the truck powered by Kodiak’s virtual driver at its Livonia, Michigan, facility. The truck was then delivered to Atlas Energy Solutions in August.

“Taking delivery of the first Roush-upfitted truck is another example of how the future of freight is arriving,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak, in a press release. “The speed and quality of Roush’s work confirm why we are confident they’re the right partner to help us transform the freight and logistics market at scale. Together, we believe we are well positioned to transform the trucking industry.”

Atlas began taking deliveries of the Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks back in December 2024 when the company placed an initial 100-truck order. To date, Atlas has taken delivery of eight of those driverless trucks.

The manufacturing partnership with Roush was announced back in June 2025. Following the announcement, Roush established a dedicated production line to scale the upfitting of autonomous trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver. According to the release, Roush and Kodiak intend to scale production into the hundreds of trucks by the end of 2026.