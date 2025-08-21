Kodiak Robotics enhances autonomous truck safety with NXP tech

Kodiak Robotics, an autonomous vehicle technology maker, has integrated NXP Semiconductors’ automotive processors and in-vehicle networking interfaces to enhance the performance and reliability of its autonomous trucking system.

The partnership, announced Wednesday, integrates NXP’s automotive solutions into the Kodiak Actuation Control Engine (ACE). ACE is Kodiak’s custom-built computer that manages vehicle actuation or, more simply, turning the electric or mechanical signals into motion.

This supports Kodiak’s AI-powered autonomous system, called the Kodiak Driver, and allows the system to run a safe fallback maneuver and bring the vehicle to a stop if either a safety-critical component or the Kodiak Driver fails.

NXP’s hardware includes an S32G3 vehicle network processor, S32K3 microcontroller, VR5510 multi-channel high-voltage power management integrated circuit, and PF53 core supply regulator. These have been incorporated to enable safety-critical functions such as redundant braking, steering, throttle control, and vehicle performance monitoring.