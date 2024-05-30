LA jury awards $58M to train yard worker who fractured foot in fall

A Los Angeles jury awarded more than $58 million to a Palmdale train yard worker who suffered a microfracture in his foot in a fall.

Pablo Scipione, who was working as an independent contractor for Altech Services, was injured when he slipped and fell on top of a train while performing electrical repairs at rail car manufacturer Kinkisharyo’s Palmdale yard, a news release from Scipione’s attorneys said. The injury occurred in 2016 and required surgery.

Scipione returned to work the following day and worked full time for nearly 18 months. He visited a foot doctor and was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome after his surgery, which eventually forced him to stop working, the release said.

“Kinkisharyo tried everything possible to downplay the severity of our client’s injuries,” said Parris Law Firm partner Alexander R. Wheeler in the release.



