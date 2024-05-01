LA zoning proposal could reduce supply of trailer parking

Trailer parking near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is notoriously constrained, and it is likely to get worse. Hoping to gain customers who struggle with this issue, some real estate developers are taking a new approach.

Finding adequate facilities to park trucks and store shipping containers is difficult throughout the United States, but the Greater Los Angeles area poses an even bigger challenge for the logistics sector.

The port complexes are closed in with boundaries on all sides from residential neighborhoods or wetlands that are not possible to build on.

On top of that, a Harbor Gateway Community Plan under review by the Los Angeles Department of City Planning would only allow 25% or less of industrial outdoor storage within the designated area.



