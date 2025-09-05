Labor raid at Hyundai plant sparks supply chain concerns in Georgia

An immigration raid at Hyundai Motor Co.’s $7.6 billion electric vehicle campus in Georgia — a project credited with boosting freight volumes at the Port of Savannah — raises fresh concerns over labor practices and supply chain stability in the state.

Immigration authorities detained 475 people, mostly Korean nationals, during a raid Thursday at the Hyundai–LG Energy Solution battery plant construction site near Savannah.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials called it the largest single-site enforcement action in the agency’s history.

“While we were on the premises, we did encounter many hundreds of individuals … 475 were illegally present in the United States or in violation of their presence in the United States, working unlawfully,” HSI Special Agent in Charge Steven Schrank said Friday.