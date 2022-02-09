Last-mile tech provider Fleet Enable to become standalone company

Seeing opportunity in the last-mile delivery market, Imaginnovate announced Wednesday that it would spin off its Fleet Enable technology into a stand-alone business.

Fleet Enable automates final-mile processes for carriers, including white-glove shipments. The new company will remain based in Austin, Texas, where Imaginnovate is located, and current Imaginnovate CEO Krishna Vattipalli will take on the CEO duties of both companies.

“We are spinning off Fleet Enable as a separate company from Imaginnovate so that Fleet Enable can have its own growth path,” Vattipalli said in a statement. “We see a large potential in the last-mile segment and we would like to innovate and bring new solutions to serve the market better. This will give Fleet Enable the ability to grow much faster.”

Imaginnovate is a transportation and logistics software company, offering management services including route optimization, load management, routing and scheduling, capacity management, fleet optimization and rate prediction.

Fleet Enable offers routing, scheduling, invoicing and driver pay services in its Final Mile management system.

Watch: How infrastructure affects the last mile

Once split, Imaginnovate will focus on offering technology development and services to 3PLs, shippers and carriers while Fleet Enable will handle automation of final-mile tasks.

Vattipalli provided a look at the Fleet Enable solution during the FreightWaves Last Mile Logistics Summit in late 2020.

“Fleet Enable enhances the delivery experience for all the stakeholders, including the shipper, the carrier and the customer, by forecasting their needs, automating the decision-making process and providing appropriate information at each and every step of the delivery process,” he said during the demo.

Fleet Enable offers a dashboard that allows users to “automate appointment scheduling” and dispatchers to quickly and efficiently confirm appointments with customers. This is especially important for so-called “white-glove deliveries” of larger and bulky items.

Within the dashboard, users see a number of key points, including number of orders and order status (whether it has been assigned, prepared, dispatched or delivered). Easy-to-find tabs offer the ability to drill deeper into the information, including order management (tracking, new orders) and whether orders have been received or verified for delivery.

Once an order is ready for delivery, the dispatcher can build routes by choosing the orders to be delivered. The system then puts together routing options and will highlight concerns that could impact delivery.

