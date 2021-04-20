  • ITVI.USA
NewsWeather and Critical Events

Late-season cold snap to impact much of US

Brace for snow and freezing temperatures from Texas to New England.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, April 20, 2021
Freeze warnings stretch across the central US.

A strong cold front is sweeping across the country, leading to cold temperatures and snow from Texas into Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri Tuesday afternoon. 

Freeze warnings are in effect from North Texas through Michigan as temperatures are expected to dip well below 32 degrees overnight and into Wednesday morning. 

Accumulating snow should not be a major problem, but some visibility issues and wet, slick roads could spell trouble for drivers along the storm track from Missouri through Indiana and Ohio. 

On Wednesday and Thursday, expect snow to begin in New England, with amounts between 6 and 12 inches forecast near the Canadian border. 

This cold snap could be record breaking, with places in Texas seeing the latest spring subfreezing temperatures ever recorded.

