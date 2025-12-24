Lawsuit Targets California DMV Over Administrative Failures Affecting 20,000 CDL Drivers

The Asian Law Caucus, Sikh Coalition and law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP filed a class-action lawsuit Monday in Alameda County Superior Court challenging the California Department of Motor Vehicles’ planned cancellation of approximately 20,000 commercial driver’s licenses issued to immigrant drivers.

The suit, filed against the DMV and Director Steve Gordon, seeks to halt license cancellations scheduled to begin Jan. 5, 2026, for 17,299 drivers, with another 2,700 set to lose their credentials in mid-February. The plaintiffs argue that the mass cancellations stem from the agency’s own administrative errors and violate state law, which requires drivers to have an immediate opportunity to reapply for corrected licenses.

“The state of California must help these 20,000 drivers because, at the end of the day, the clerical errors threatening their livelihoods are of the CA-DMV’s own making,” said Munmeeth Kaur, legal director of the Sikh Coalition. “If the court does not issue a stay, we will see a devastating wave of unemployment that harms individual families, as well as the destabilization of supply chains on which we all rely.”

The DMV sent cancellation notices Nov. 6 to drivers whose CDL expiration dates did not match their work authorization documents, a requirement under California regulation 13 CCR §26.02, not federal law. The agency acknowledged in correspondence with federal regulators that “shortcomings of its technical systems and processes” led to the mismatched dates.