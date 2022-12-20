Lazer Logistics adds yard management assets in latest deal

Lazer Logistics announced Tuesday the acquisition of assets from yard management provider Preferred Cartage Trucking Services.

Greeley, Colorado-based Preferred is a 30-year-old yard operator primarily serving the meatpacking and processing industry throughout the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. It provides short-haul shuttles and yard movements of trailers for its customers. The company also engages in local and regional over-the-road transportation services.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We couldn’t be more excited to complete our ninth acquisition, our third carve-out, which expands our customer base into the protein vertical in a much more meaningful way,” Nick Hannigan, Lazer Logistics’ chief commercial officer, told FreightWaves.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Lazer Logistics is a provider of outsourced yard management services. The company provides trailer spotting and shuttle services at customer locations.

Preferred’s owners, Jarrett and Brett McGraw, will continue to own and operate the remaining over-the-road trucking business and will consult Lazer Logistics through the transition of assets.





“I am excited that we’re expanding into new market verticals, and we are now able to provide value and exceptional customer service to a wider market,” CEO Adam Newsome stated in a news release. “Some of the most valuable assets we have received in acquisitions have been the people that have joined the Lazer family.”

