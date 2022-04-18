Live demo preview: Direct-to-consumer X Delivery

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

E-commerce has been one of the biggest things to come out of the pandemic-era supply chains. Now more than ever, companies that focus on direct-to-consumer brands are hitting logjams when it comes to scaling, data tracking and operations.

Processing hundreds of small parcel loads to carriers throughout the country quickly becomes a hassle, if not a nightmare, for tracking purposes. Maybe the solution to combine shipping labels, tracking, reporting and technology integration can be found at The Future of Supply Chain event?

Company: X Delivery

Demo Product: X Delivery

What it does: X Delivery’s insight tools give retail shippers a real-time overview of how the entire network is performing across a distributed core of trucking, sort facility, airline and last-mile carrier partners.

Who needs it most: Direct-to-consumer brands, retail shippers, shippers, asset-based carriers and logistics service providers.

Key Quotes from X Delivery’s Head of Marketing Pete Hillowe

“X Delivery’s insight tools give our retail clients a real-time overview of how our first-, middle- and last-mile network is performing across a distributed nexus of trucking, sort facility, airline and last-mile carrier partners.”

“This analytics tool helps them visualize how they are tracking against consumer time-in-transit SLAs, giving them full visibility into network bottlenecks and allowing them to react to potential delays in real time and to optimize their online shipping experience during the holidays.”

Presenting from X Delivery will be Peter Sheldon, VP of strategy and business development. Sheldon is an experienced commercialization strategy executive. He was the senior director of commerce strategy at Adobe after serving as VP of strategy at Magento. Before that he was a VP at Forrester Research. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Strathclyde.