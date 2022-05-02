Live demo preview: It’s all connected — Redwood Logistics

Countless applications promise to solve different challenges of a supply chain. Those solutions include anything from visibility tools and invoicing to carrier network building and transportation management systems. If there is a different app for everything and multiple logins and systems to manage, it creates a nightmare for end users just trying to update a small detail on a load.

It would be so much easier if everything that solved your problems were connected. Well, now they are.

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

Company: Redwood Logistics

Demo product: RedwoodConnect

What it does: RedwoodConnect unites physical and digital supply chains and enables you to build composable, real-time data pipelines.

Who needs it most: 3PLs, freight brokers, logistics service providers, shippers and startups.

Key info:

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model — Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS).

Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds.

During this demonstration, gain an inside look at RedwoodConnect’s innovative architecture, plug-and-play systems, and open ecosystem that provides optimal optionality, profitability and control.