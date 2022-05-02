Live demo preview: It’s all connected — Redwood Logistics
Connecting applications that solve supply chain issues
Countless applications promise to solve different challenges of a supply chain. Those solutions include anything from visibility tools and invoicing to carrier network building and transportation management systems. If there is a different app for everything and multiple logins and systems to manage, it creates a nightmare for end users just trying to update a small detail on a load.
It would be so much easier if everything that solved your problems were connected. Well, now they are.
A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.
Company: Redwood Logistics
Demo product: RedwoodConnect
What it does: RedwoodConnect unites physical and digital supply chains and enables you to build composable, real-time data pipelines.
Who needs it most: 3PLs, freight brokers, logistics service providers, shippers and startups.
Key info:
- Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years.
- The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model — Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS).
- Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds.
- During this demonstration, gain an inside look at RedwoodConnect’s innovative architecture, plug-and-play systems, and open ecosystem that provides optimal optionality, profitability and control.
