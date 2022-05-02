  • ITVI.USA
    12,691.780
    -1.610
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.866
    -0.007
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.920
    0.130
    1.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,737.400
    4.090
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.140
    5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.820
    -0.110
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.740
    -0.060
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.230
    -0.050
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.090
    -0.050
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.840
    -0.150
    -5%
  • WAIT.USA
    119.000
    -4.000
    -3.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,691.780
    -1.610
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.866
    -0.007
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.920
    0.130
    1.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,737.400
    4.090
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.140
    5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.820
    -0.110
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.740
    -0.060
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.230
    -0.050
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.090
    -0.050
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.840
    -0.150
    -5%
  • WAIT.USA
    119.000
    -4.000
    -3.3%
News

Live demo preview: It’s all connected — Redwood Logistics

Connecting applications that solve supply chain issues

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellMonday, May 2, 2022
1 minute read
Redwood Logistics logo on dark backgroun
Redwood Logistics at the Future of Supply Chain

Countless applications promise to solve different challenges of a supply chain. Those solutions include anything from visibility tools and invoicing to carrier network building and transportation management systems. If there is a different app for everything and multiple logins and systems to manage, it creates a nightmare for end users just trying to update a small detail on a load. 

It would be so much easier if everything that solved your problems were connected. Well, now they are. 

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

Company: Redwood Logistics

Demo product: RedwoodConnect 

What it does: RedwoodConnect unites physical and digital supply chains and enables you to build composable, real-time data pipelines.

Who needs it most: 3PLs, freight brokers, logistics service providers, shippers and startups.

Key info:

  • Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. 
  • The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model — Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). 
  • Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. 
  • During this demonstration, gain an inside look at RedwoodConnect’s innovative architecture, plug-and-play systems, and open ecosystem that provides optimal optionality, profitability and control.

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellMonday, May 2, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Mary O'Connell

Mary O'Connell

Former pricing analyst, supply chain planner, and broker/dispatcher turned creator of the newsletter and podcast Check Call. Which gives insights into the world around 3PLs and Freight brokers. She will talk your ear off about anything and everything if you let her. Expertise in operations, LTL pricing and procurement, flatbed operations, dry van, tracking and tracing, reality tv shows and how to turn a stranger into your new best friend.