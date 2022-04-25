Live demo preview: Start to finish in 20 keystrokes — Full Circle TMS

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

The biggest struggle any business has is how to grow a business while not raising operating expenses too high. The common problem is that the more a business grows the more people it will have to hire, making headcount and expenses rise. There are automation tools but at what level will they actually help? And with costly implementation, will money actually be saved?

Company: Full Circle TMS

Demo product: Full Circle TMS

What it does: Full Circle TMS streamlines getting shipment orders into order management software, automates dispatching and shipment tracking, and logs all documents for shipments. It also includes a driver productivity app, calculates all ETAs on a five-minute location refresh and provides all these features to brokered loads.

Who needs it most: Shippers, asset-based carriers, 3PLs, freight brokers and logistics services providers.

Key info:

Full Circle TMS is enterprise-level transportation software that helps grow transportation business, maximize productivity and improve profitability by automating all operational and financial activity — and by tightly integrating with all key trading partners.

This scalable, web-based system meets a variety of needs, whether it is a two-person operation or a billion-dollar transportation company.

Full Circle TMS comes in five different versions for trucking and/or brokering, allowing for customization.

It also comes with a built-in Load-and-Bid board of trusted trading partners with seamless inter-partner brokering and tracking.

“No touch TMS” is just that — no touch, with the ability to automatically input an order from a rate confirmation, post it to a network, use AI to get rates and costs with probability of success, get bids, award the load to a carrier or driver, dispatch the load, execute, manage paperwork, invoice and settle in 20 keystrokes or less. That allows for more efficient workflows and productivity for less headcount.